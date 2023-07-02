 Skip to main content
This Razer gaming headset for PC and PS5 is $80 off this weekend

Aaron Mamiit
By
Razer Nari Ultimate headset

A gaming headset is a necessity to fully enjoy the audio of your favorite video games, and for engaging in online multiplayer matches. If you don’t have one yet, or if your gaming headset is due for an upgrade, you can’t go wrong with the Razer Nari Ultimate. It’s even more tempting right now because you can get it for an affordable $80, following a $120 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $200. Stocks probably won’t last long, so you need to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset

Razer, a brand that started with a gaming mouse, is now offering all kinds of accessories and systems. One of its most popular products is the Razer Nari Ultimate, a gaming headset that’s designed for the PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Its most interesting feature is Razer HyperSense, which analyzes the shapes and frequencies of video game audio and translates them into haptic feedback to add another layer of immersion while you play your favorite titles. Gamers will feel the vibrations at different intensities, which will heighten their awareness of their in-game environment.

Similar to the best gaming headsets, the Razer Nari Ultimate promises high-fidelity audio with no lag, with THX Spatial Audio enabling 360-degree sound. The accessory also comes with cushions that are infused with cooling gel and an auto-adjusting headband, which will combine to keep you comfortable even after playing for several hours. The gaming headset also features a retractable microphone, for when you need to communicate with your teammates in online games.

Best Buy’s offer for the Razer Nari Ultimate is one of the top gaming headset deals that you can shop right now, as you can get the accessory for less than half its original price. You’ll only have to pay $80 instead of $200, for $120 in savings that you can pocket or spend on more video games. You’ll have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible though, because we’re pretty sure that this offer for the Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset is drawing a lot of attention from gamers.

There are a variety of reasons why the Razer Blade 14 sits on top of our list of the best gaming laptops, but it all begins with the powerful performance provided by its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. With these components, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you'll also be prepared for all of the upcoming titles that you've been looking forward to.

