Red Dead Redemption 2 is less than a week away, but you might not have a current-generation system to play it on. Fear not, however, because GameStop has a deal that will help you score an Xbox One at a deep discount.

From October 26 — the game’s launch date — through November 3, anyone who purchases a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 at GameStop will receive $100 off on an Xbox One X or an Xbox One S. The Xbox One S only sells for $300 as is, so you’ll essentially be able to get your system and your first game for $260.

We were able to confirm the deal with a GameStop retail store, as well, so you should have no problem getting the discount in person, should you choose to do so.

If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 4 Pro, instead, GameStop has another deal for you. You can get the system for $400 with the game included — you’re essentially getting the game for free this way.

Red Dead Redemption 2 promises to be Rockstar’s most ambitious game yet, with unprecedented freedom, expanded combat and side activities, plenty of story-driven missions, and remarkable visuals. Protagonist Arthur Morgan’s beard grows in real time, his abilities will change based on the weather and what he’s wearing, and if you don’t want to look at him anymore, you can switch to first-person mode and play the entire game like it’s a shooter.

It will initially ship with just the single-player content included, with Red Dead Online beginning its beta period in November. Grand Theft Auto V took a similar approach with its online mode, and that worked out pretty well for Rockstar. The game has gone on to become the most profitable entertainment product in history, with more than $6 billion in revenue and more than 90 million copies sold. It also regularly hits the top 10 sales charts each month, despite being more than five years old.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases for Xbox One, PS4, and PC on October 26, but GameStop stores are holding launch parties at 9 p.m. across the country. This is in your local time, so you will be able to play cowboy for a few hours before bed.