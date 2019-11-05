Red Dead Redemption 2 only just released for PC, and the game is encountering a host of technical issues, but that hasn’t stopped the modding scene from already creating custom content for the game’s story mode. These range from graphical enhancements to design overhauls for the main character — and you’ll want to take a look even if you’ve already played through the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

On RDR2Mods, players are able to rate and sort user-created content for the game, and it’s split into categories based on things like weapons, transport, maps, and the player-character. One such mod is for Arthur Morgan, who can be transformed into the Joker. It’s a nod to the shared first name of Arthur Morgan and Joker’s main character, Arthur Fleck, who is played by Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 film.

The introductory chapter in Red Dead Redemption 2 does a great job of establishing the setting and its cast of characters, but it also moves at a snail’s pace. If you have played through it on another system already, you likely won’t want to do so again, and there is a mod to start your game right after this section of the game. A separate mod also skips the official first chapter, letting you jump to a later point in the game from the outset.

As of now, there are only a handful of mods available on the website, but you can expect this to balloon over the coming days and weeks. Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V became a modding paradise, with new content like Iron Man suits getting added to the game for players sick of the same old car-stealing routine. Though there are no cars to steal in Red Dead Redemption 2, there are plenty of horses, and it shouldn’t be long before they’re turned into unicorns.

Of course, modding Red Dead Redemption 2 is predicated on being able to play it. As of now, players are encountering trouble doing that with the PC version, which has been subject to crashes and framerate issues. The game is not currently available on Steam, but will be coming to the popular digital storefront in December.

Editors' Recommendations