How to unlock the The Archon in Remnant 2

By now it should be clear that there are tons of secrets to be found in Remnant 2. There are tons of powerful weapons, pieces of gear, and of course, archetypes to unlock and use to take down the game's more challenging bosses and enemies. The archetypes in particular are great to find since they give you essentially a brand new character to level up and spec out, plus some new and unique skills. Outside of the starting roster, none are easy to find, but the Archon is by far the most difficult to get. To help you solve Remnant 2's most tricky puzzle, here's how to unlock the Archon.

Difficulty

Hard

What You Need

  • Biome Portal Key

  • Reach the Backrooms

  • Have the Invader archtype at level 5 with Worm Hole

  • Have the Explorer archetype at level 10 with Fortune Hunter

  • A specific set of gear equipped

How to unlock the Archon

The setup and prep-work for unlocking the Archon class is probably the hardest part. You will need to have unlocked and leveled up both the Invader and Explorer archetypes to start, plus find and equip a very specific set of gear. Here are all the items you need to have and wear on your character before getting started:

  • Void Heart Relic
  • Ford's Scattergun
  • Labyrinth Staff
  • Cube Gun
  • Ring 1: Zania's Malice
  • Ring 2: Anastasija's Inspiration
  • Ring 3: Black Cat Band
  • Ring 4: Amber Moonstone
  • Leto's Amulet
  • Worm Hole skill
  • Fortune Hunter skill

Once you have your entire kit setup as listed above, you can get started.

Step 1: Go into the Fractured Ingress world stone and find the Corrupted Biome Portal in the Labyrinth.

A remant character looking through a portal.
Gearbox

Step 2: The portal will flicker between different areas it will send you, so wait until it shows what looks to be a drop into nothingness and go through.

Step 3: After falling a few moments, the ground will form beneath you and you can run forward to another portal.

Step 4: Use the Biome Portal Key to enter the Backrooms.

Step 5: Once inside, you are on a time limit to find the Strange Box item hidden inside the maze. This is where the Fortune Hunter skill comes in handy to help you locate it fast.

A strange box being picked up in the backrooms.
Gearbox.

Step 6: If you find it, you can also look around for a few other hidden items, or just wait.

Step 7: Take the item back to Wallace to create the Hexahedron Engram that unlocks the Archon archetype.

How to sign up for the Payday 3 closed beta
Character posing for Payday 3 promo art.

Online-focused games usually allow small groups of players to test out the game before launch in various betas to make sure things are shaping up. This is true for the highly anticipated Payday 3, which will be released on September 21 of this year. This cooperative bank robbing simulator is planning on hosting a closed beta test very soon, but because it is a closed test, only those who sign up and are selected will get the chance to play. If you're eager to put on your clown mask and make some money, here's how you can sign up for the closed beta for Payday 3.

Read more
How to beat Mother Mind in Remnant 2
Three characters shoot at a boss in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 comes with a pretty substantial number of bosses to take on across its various biomes, and some playthroughs will yield different encounters than others. So if you come across The Nameless Nest in Yaesha during your travels, you'll soon find yourself facing off against an optional boss named Mother Mind. This huge creature looks pretty scary, and if you're not sure how to handle the fight, it can put an end to the battle quite quickly by making you fall to your death. However, we'll share with you some tips for taking on Mother Mind and making the most of its big, ugly weak spot so you can drop this monster and get on with your business.
How to beat Mother Mind
Mother Mind is a mix between a standard DPS-driven boss battle and a mechanics-based encounter, meaning you'll need to dish out plenty of damage while also watching out for the enemy's special move that can send you spiraling down to an instant death. Because of this, be sure you're prepared to stay mobile and understand how to sprint and jump before entering the door to the creature, as you're going to be doing a lot of both.

The boss battle against Mother Mind takes place in a large, circular arena with a total of four stone platforms. You'll walk through the door facing the boss, and you can instantly begin firing at the cross-shaped weak spot on his face, getting in as much damage as possible right off the rip. If you have the Hot Shot weapon mod (or any mod that will grant additional damage per bullet), the beginning of this fight is a great time to pop it and move things along.

Read more
How to beat The Corrupter in Remnant 2
Remnant II Many Faces boss fight.

As you push through each of Remnant 2's biomes, you'll eventually come to a point where you'll have to face down one of its two possible final bosses. In the case of Yaesha, you're likely to run into The Corrupter, a hulking monstrosity that floats around the back of a battlefield and lets its guardian construct do most of the fighting for it. Whether you're tackling this tricky showdown alone or with some friends, it can be quite a doozy if you're not sure how to counter some of the mechanics coming your way. In this guide, we'll tell you how to strike down The Corrupter once and for all so you can head to your next destination.
How to beat The Corrupter
The Corrupter is located in The Great Bole in Yaesha, and you'll be facing the monster down in an arena that consists of three long stone walkways that are hovering in the sky. Falling from any of the walkways will result in instant death, so this fight is as much about careful footing as it is actually fighting.

The boss itself is floating around at the very far end of the arena, but it will spawn a guardian construct on one of the pathways that will follow you around. If you damage the guardian construct's head enough, it will eventually fall. This will cause The Corrupter to use some of its own health to heal the guardian construct. However, you can also just shoot at The Corrupter to deal direct damage to it. Depending on the method you use to kill The Corrupter, you can earn one of two rewards:

Read more