Resident Evil Re:Verse, the upcoming multiplayer mode for Resident Evil Village players, has been delayed to 2022. Capcom announced the surprising news in a statement on Twitter this morning. The mode was originally scheduled to launch this month.

The developer says that the delay is so “the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience” and that more launch details will be shared later. Re:Verse’s release was supposed to coincide with Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary.

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/o8hP363fjR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

The delay comes after Capcom showcased a Re:Verse trailer at E3 that left many fans disappointed. Some believe that the Resident Evil series doesn’t need a multiplayer mode, while others were unimpressed with the graphical fidelity and performance of the mode in the trailer. The comments underneath Capcom’s announcement on Twitter are filled with apathetic fans, some of whom are more excited about Resident Evil Village’s upcoming DLC.

Re:Verse was originally given a July 2021 release date at E3. The mode will be available for free to everyone who owns Resident Evil Village. In a follow-up tweet to its delay statement, Capcom encouraged players to keep their download codes handy for Re:Verse‘s eventual release. The mode will feature 6v6 player-versus-player deathmatches and allow players to choose from a variety of existing characters from the Resident Evil franchise. The E3 trailer also showcased a variety of weapons from the series’ storied history.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be available on PlayStation4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia — the same platforms as Resident Evil Village.

