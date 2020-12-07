Ubisoft revealed the official release date for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game — Complete Edition, which will now launch on January 14. The beat-’em-up title was originally slated for a “holiday 2020” release.

First revealed at a recent Ubisoft Forward stream, the game is a rerelease of the cult classic Scott Pilgrim game, which has been unavailable to players for six years. The game was originally delisted from Xbox and PlayStation marketplaces in 2014 due to licensing issues.

Fans can grab the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It will also be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Ubisoft has yet to reveal pricing for the title or which PC marketplaces will carry it other than its own.

The complete version features the original game and its two DLCs, which add Knives Chau and Wallace Wells to the game as playable characters.

Multiplayer is the main emphasis of the rerelease, according to Ubisoft’s latest blog post. The game features four-player drop-in co-op for its main campaign, both locally and online. The package includes competitive modes from the original game such as Dodgeball and Battle Royale, as well as a co-op boss rush and survival horror modes.

The slight release date tweak is another in a long line of delays for Ubisoft this year. The company recently delayed Far Cry 6 and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, the studio delayed Watch Dogs: Legion’s upcoming online mode to 2021 to focus on bug fixes. The new Scott Pilgrim release date puts it just ahead of Ubisoft’s upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, which launches January 21.

