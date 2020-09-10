The latest Ubisoft Forward livestream unveiled several new announcements and updates to current Ubisoft games.

Prior to the stream, Ubisoft released a four-minute video in which CEO Yves Guillemot apologized for recent sexual harassment and racism issues at the studio.

Here’s all the news to come out of Ubisoft Forward so far.

Ubisoft Forward Pre-Show

The Ubisoft Forward pre-show featured exclusive premieres, including the recently rumored Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity and Agos, a VR space flight game coming later this year. Ubisoft confirmed that The Division 2 will be backwards compatible with next-gen consoles.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

The action-adventure game Immortals: Fenyx Rising, formerly Gods & Monsters, will come December 3. A gameplay trailer showed off the game’s over the top combat system and stylized open world. The game will offer a free playable demo exclusive to Google Stadia players.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

The 2003 game Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is getting remade with enhanced graphics and a new targeting system. The game will be released on January 21, 2021, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There was no mention, however, whether the game will be on next-generation consoles.

Hyperspace

The free-to-play battle royale game Hyperspace is getting a limited-time mode featuring high-level gear and faster health regeneration.

Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six: Siege is getting a next-gen update this year that supports 4K and 120 FPS. Current console owners will get the upgrade for free. The new season of Rainbow Six: Siege, which features Sam Fisher, is live right now.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition

The long-lost Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game is finally coming back to consoles. A complete edition of the game will drop this holiday season and come with two new characters: Knives Chau and Wallace Wells.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft revealed that rapper Stormzy will provide music for the upcoming Watch Dogs: Legion. A new trailer for the game showed off new characters and abilities, including a hacker who can shock enemies, a street artist with a non-lethal paintball gun, and a beekeeper who attacks enemies with swarms of bees. The game features characters with negative attributes as well, like low mobility. Characters can be customized with tools like the spider bot.

Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game will be a fully playable character in Legion post launch. A new story chapter will be included in the game’s season pass, as well.

Riders Republic

Riders Republic is a new mass multiplayer, extreme sports franchise. Built around social interaction, players ski, ride bikes, and more around different environments like cantons and snowy mountains. The game has a zany style that looks similar to games like Trials Rising. The game features competitions similar to the X Games and community challenges where players can compete with one another.

Riders Republic launches on February 25 and is available for pre-order now.

