Actor Sean Bean is known for his brilliant work as the villain in everything from Goldeneye to National Treasure, as well as his excellent role of Ned Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but there’s one thing he’s famous for above all else: Dying. Sean Bean has bit the dust on screen countless times, and you’ll be able to take him out in Hitman 2 next week.

Beginning November 20, Sean Bean will be available as the first Elusive Target in Hitman 2. Nicknamed “The Undying,” Sean Bean will be available to assassinate in the game for 14 days, and you’ll only have one opportunity to kill him. Fail to do so or die on your first attempt, and Bean will actually get to live to the end of this role. We all know that can’t happen, so make sure you know what you’re doing before you attempt the mission!

IO Interactive is no stranger to including famous targets in its games. In 2016’s Hitman, the studio made targets of actors Gary Cole and Gary Busey, and gave players the choice of which one they’d want to see meet their maker at the hands of Agent 47. Busey was ultimately only available to kill for a week, but after IO Interactive split with publisher Square Enix, the studio brought all Elusive Targets back for a second round. We expect something similar will probably happen with Hitman 2, so don’t beat yourself up if you’re waiting for the holidays.

Unlike 2016’s episodic reboot, Hitman 2 is a standard retail release, with all of the game’s sandbox maps available at launch. The formula is similar to the first game — so much so that IO Interactive is actually giving those who bought that game free access to all of its maps in the sequel, complete with improvements. The game also includes a special multiplayer “Ghost” mode, which tasks players with completing missions more quickly and efficiently than their opponents.

We quite enjoyed Hitman 2, calling it “an overwhelming but fulfilling experience that makes for one of the best entries in the stealth genre to date.”

Hitman 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.