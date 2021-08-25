Following a delay announced at Sony’s State of Play presentation this past July, kung-fu fighting game Sifu now has a 2022 release date. Announced at the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, the latest title from developer Sloclap is set to release on February 22, 2022. Sifu was originally scheduled to release sometime this year.

Originally announced this past February, Sifu puts players in the shoes of a young martial artist. Details on the game are few and far between, so we don’t know what drives him just yet, but he’s able to furiously attack enemies with multiple strikes and weapons, both classic and environmental.

The game’s appearance at Sony’s July State of Play showcase didn’t just serve to announce its delay — one of the game’s main elements was explained there as well. As players fight and inevitably get beaten, their character will progress in age. However, with age comes wisdom, and in this case, wisdom means better fighting techniques. It’s not clear exactly how getting older will affect players in Sifu, but the change is likely more than simply aesthetic. We’ll likely learn more about Sifu as we get closer to the game’s release date.

With its new release date, Sifu is the latest title to be releasing this upcoming February. Two other titles shown off during today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live show also have release dates that month. The upcoming self-titled reboot of Saints Row will launch on February 25, while Horizon Forbidden West has also been delayed to February 18.

When it launches this upcoming February, Sifu will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations