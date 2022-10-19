Three mysterious new Silent Hill games are in development

During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission showcase, the company announced three brand new Silent Hill games. Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill: Ascension, and Silent Hill F.

Silent Hill Townfall is being developed by No Code and published by Annapurna Interactive. The studio released a teaser trailer, and while not many details were revealed, such as drop date or platforms, No Code creative director Jon McKellan says, “To say that Silent Hill has been an inspiration to No Code would be a massive understatement. Our previous two games, Stories Untold and Observation both played with that same deep psychological horror.”

Silent Hill: Ascension is being developed by Genvid Entertainment and is coming sometime in 2023. The game is a live, real-time interactive series where millions of fans watch and make decisions together that will impact how the story, characters, and world play out. No platforms were revealed for Silent Hill: Ascension yet, but users can subscribe for updates on the game’s official website.

Silent Hill F is the last brand-new game in the franchise and is being developed by Neobards Entertainment, the same studio behind the multiplayer title Resident Evil Re:Verse. The story is penned by Japanese writer Ryukishi07.

This game received the most elaborate trailer by far, and it looks to take place in 1960s Japan, showing a young girl wandering around in tattered clothes in a mysterious environment filled with vegetation. The trailer ends with her body being completely taken over by plants and a teardrop rolling down her face. Afterward, her face completely peels off, and she has seemingly transitioned into becoming some sort of monster. Neither a release date nor platforms were announced for this game.

In addition to these three new games, Konami officially revealed that Bloober Team is developing a remake of Silent Hill 2. The title is a PS5 console exclusive, though it’ll also launch on PC.

