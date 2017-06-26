Never-released 'Star Fox 2' headlines the SNES Classic Edition lineup

Why it matters to you The NES Classic was one of the hottest-selling pieces of gaming hardware in years, so this 16-bit follow up is destined to dominate the 2018 holiday season.

Confirming rumors that recently came to a boil, Nintendo announced the Super Nintendo Classic Edition, a follow-up to Nintendo’s incredibly popular plug-and-play NES Classic Edition emulator box, will hit stores September 29. The bite-sized SNES will come loaded with 21 classic titles, including Star Fox 2, which was never officially released anywhere, including Japan.

SNES Classic games: Contra III: The Alien Wars Donkey Kong Country EarthBound Final Fantasy III F-ZERO Kirby Super Star Kirby’s Dream Course The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Mega Man X Secret of Mana Star Fox Star Fox 2 Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting Super Castlevania IV Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts Super Mario Kart Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars Super Mario World Super Metroid Super Punch-Out!! Yoshi’s Island

The list should have a lot of gamers in their 30s and 40s salivating to dive back into their nostalgic favorites. The jump from 8- to-16 bits on the SNES was a huge jump in the creative potential of games as a young medium: Many games from the console are still widely played and listed among the best games of all time, like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid, Donkey Kong Country and Street Fighter II. The role-playing games on offer are also particularly extensive, with hundreds of potential hours waiting in Final Fantasy III, Super Mario RPG, Earthbound, and Secret of Mana.

For many players, though, Star Fox 2 will be the main selling point for many, however. Developed in 1995 as a direct sequel to the original Star Fox, Nintendo axed the release in order to focus on their upcoming Nintendo 64. Various unofficial ROMs and fan translations have circulated ever since, but this will be the first time Nintendo has officially released the sequel in any capacity. Players will need to beat the first level of the original Star Fox to unlock it.

The Super Nintendo Classic Edition will include an HDMI cable, USB charging cable and adapter, and two wired SNES controllers, enabling multiplayer right out of the box. There were nearly 800 games officially released for the Super Nintendo from 1991 to 1998, so inevitably some people’s favorites won’t make the cut. We think that Chrono Trigger is the most glaring absence, for instance. It’s nevertheless an impressive line-up, however, and given its predecessor’s success, we expect it to sell like hotcakes this fall.