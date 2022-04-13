 Skip to main content
Sonic the Hedgehog’s next video game is in Roblox

Cristina Alexander
By

Sega announced that Sonic the Hedgehog has entered the world of Roblox with a new game titled Sonic Speed Simulator. The game, which launched in beta on the Roblox servers today, was made possible by a collaboration between Sega of America and Gamefam, the gaming studio that was the first to utilize Roblox as a game development platform.

Roblox is a popular online game creation platform filled with user-generated content. Sonic’s appearance on the platform marks the first time a AAA video game property has gotten an official game in Roblox.

In Sonic Speed Simulator, players race against their friends as their own avatars or as Sonic characters across locations from the Sonic universe, including Green Hill Zone. As they roll around at the speed of sound, they’ll unlock rewards, such as character skins like Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose and others that aid in increasing their stats. Once the game gets 10,000 likes, players will receive an exclusive community Sonic skin as a bonus.

We have officially partnered with @SEGA to bring @Sonic_Hedgehog to Roblox in our upcoming game Sonic Speed Simulator!

We worked with various sonic developers from the #Roblox community in order to make this possible!#RobloxDev

Try it here: https://t.co/TFCkRGpuT3 pic.twitter.com/yRAQlIC1Um

&mdash; Gamefam Studios (@gamefamstudios) April 13, 2022

“We’ve worked closely with Sega to create an official Sonic the Hedgehog experience on Roblox that will authentically delight the hundreds of millions of Blue Blur fans around the world,” says Joe Ferencz, CEO of Gamefam, in a press release. “We’re proud that Sega entrusted our talented team of creators to bring Sonic to the metaverse and deliver the highest velocity, and probably best-looking, game in Roblox history!”

Sonic the Hedgehog’s official Roblox debut comes on the heels of his cinematic sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The sequel broke box office records by raking in over $71 million in its first weekend.

Sonic Speed Simulator is still in closed beta testing as of this writing, but players can download the game for free on April 14.

