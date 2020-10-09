Sony has finally clarified exactly how backwards compatibility works on the PlayStation 5, and confirmed that nearly every game that ran on the PlayStation 4 will work with the new console. It also provided a specific list of titles that will not run on PS5.

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2



Just Deal With It!



Shadow Complex Remastered



Robinson: The Journey



We Sing



Hitman Go: Definitive Edition



Shadwen



Joe’s Diner

That’s a short list compared to the over 4,000 titles that release on PS4. Conservatively, that means 99.75% of games that ran on PS4 will run on PS5. Sony does cover its bases by saying some functionality might not translate over, and that games might have unexpected errors. Sony also asks players to make sure the standard version of a game runs before buying any downloadable content for it.

The next-generation console will also support game boost, like the PS4 Pro did, for select games that don’t receive optimization updates. This more than likely means games with unlocked frame rates will see a significant increase in frames per second. However, it will be up to developers to make sure their games aren’t frame locked, or to put out an update to add enhancements specifically for PS5.

Sony also clarified that the DualShock 4 controller will be supported on the PS5, although it will only work when playing PS4 titles, which it recommends using for those, and reserving use of the new DualSense controller for PS5 titles.

The limitations of functionality were fleshed out, the biggest being the lack of the PS4’s share menu. Players will be able to take screenshots and videos with the share button on DualShock 4, or the new create button on DualSense, but how those are then shared to social platforms is uncertain at this time. PS5 does not support the PS4 tournaments feature, the PS4 second screen app, or other game companion apps designed for PS4 games.

Following the teardown of the PS5, this is yet another piece of important info Sony is releasing to consumers with mere weeks left before the system’s release. The biggest question left now remains with the UI, and how all this looks in action.

