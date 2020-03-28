Sony Interactive Entertainment said that to “help ensure internet stability” it will limit PlayStation download speeds in the U.S.

Sony previously implemented the measure in Europe, before expanding it to PlayStation gamers in the U.S.

“Playing videogames enables players all over the world to connect with friends and family and enjoy much-needed entertainment during these uncertain times,” Sony said in a blog post, but in order to help make sure that all internet users will be able to maintain their online access, download traffic for the PlayStation 4 will be managed.

Sony said that it will “continue to take appropriate action” to further the cause, so there may be other actions down the line, especially if people are urged to stay indoors and practice social distancing longer than expected.

However, it appears that for now, only download speeds will be affected for PlayStation gamers.

“Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay,” Sony said in the blog post, which means that online play will so far not be throttled. So while downloading digital games will be slower than usual, players should not experience any lag while fighting to be the last man standing in Call of Duty: Warzone, for example.

In addition to PlayStation’s online play, another thing seemingly unaffected by the current situation is the PlayStation 5 launch, though Sony warned of possible delays in the production schedules for games being developed by first-party studios and partner studios, particularly in the United States and Europe.

Increased demand for internet

Earlier this month, senators called for internet service providers to prepare for an expected spike as employees shift to work-from-home arrangements, students move to online classes, and patients switch to remote telehealth services, among many other examples of changes in internet usage.

“The core of the network is massively over-provisioned,” Paul Vixie, CEO of Farsight Security and infrastructure expert told the Associated Press. While some access issues may arise, the national internet infrastructure has developed over time to handle bandwidth-demanding services such as Netflix and YouTube, so there should be no problem in maintaining internet access for everyone staying at home.

