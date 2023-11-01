 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Should you pick Claude or Rena in Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Billy Givens
By

Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a remake of 1998’s second entry in the space-centric role-playing universe of Star Ocean, but despite its many improvements, the core design of the original game remains almost fully intact. This includes its offering of dual protagonists, one of which you’ll have to pick as your main character at the beginning of a playthrough. If you’re wondering which you should pick first, we’ll give you some information below without going too far into spoiler territory.

Should you pick Claude or Rena first?

Regardless of whether you pick Claude or Rena for your playthrough of Star Ocean: The Second Story R, the game’s mainline narrative will remain the same from beginning to end. However, the two characters will witness many major events from their own perspective, giving you a bit of additional insight into how they feel about what’s happening. Additionally, they’ll each have access to one exclusive recruitable character. This means that you’ll have to play through the game twice if you want to see the full story of the two recruitable characters and see what they bring to the table in combat.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R
Square-Enix

Here are three key things to keep in mind when choosing the character for your first playthrough:

  • Claude offers a fuller view of the narrative and will fill in more gaps in the main tale, while Rena provides a little bit more lore about the planet and local happenings.
  • Claude is considerably more powerful in battle, with a focus on aggressive melee combat, while Rena is largely focused on healing and other magic.
  • Rena’s exclusive recruitable character is arguably superior to the one in Claude’s playthrough and is largely considered the strongest character in the game.
Recommended Videos

With all of this in mind, our opinion is that Claude makes for the best character for an initial playthrough due to his clearer view of the story and overall combat abilities making the first half of the game a bit easier. However, if you’re partial to the idea of getting the strongest character in the game or have already witnessed Claude’s playthrough, Rena is a perfectly viable choice, too. Either way, the game features over 80 endings, so there is plenty of incentive to play through the game multiple times with both characters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
How to get the Abacus and see enemy health bars in Sea of Stars
A cave entrance in Sea of Stars

Combat in Sea of Stars is a thrilling mix of traditional turn-based mechanics and creative new ideas that help the game feel both familiar and fresh at the same time. However, one thing missing out of the gate is the ability to see enemy health bars during battle, making it a bit challenging at times to know which attacks are best used on which foe. However, you can rectify this early in the game by finding an Abacus accessory, and we'll tell you how below – though please note that the guide will mention some early-game spoilers, so continue at your own risk!
How to get the Abacus and see enemy health bars
Early in Sea of Stars, you'll find yourself resting at a campfire when Garl hops out of the bushes and rejoins your party. Soon after you team back up with this lovable pal, you'll encounter a save point next to a cave entrance directly to the north. Enter here and defeat the two enemies inside. Afterward, scale the wall in this room and wrap around to a chest that contains an Abacus.

Alternatively, you can buy an Abacus from a merchant at the Stonemason's Outpost just a little further into the game, so if you miss the initial opportunity to get this extremely useful accessory, you won't be completely out of luck.

Read more
How to change the difficulty in Sea of Stars
Zale and Valere from Sea of Stars

In many ways, Sea of Stars feels like a return to what put role-playing games on the map decades ago, thanks to its gorgeous 16-bit visuals and turn-based combat encounters that really capture one of gaming's most memorable eras. However, that doesn't mean it offers no modern conveniences, as it's actually a very accessible game with plenty of creative design choices that make it feel like it fits right into our current times, too. One of the ways in which it adds modern flair is via its unique difficulty system, which eschews the usual Easy/Medium/Hard selections for something more customizable. Here's how it works.
How to use Relics to change the difficulty
Similar to the ring system from Final Fantasy XVI, Sea of Stars allows you to customize the game's difficulty to your liking via various Relics with individual perks and boons that can be toggled on and off at any time. These can be found in the status menu by scrolling down to "Relics," and the game will give you two very early on, though it's important to keep an eye out for others you can pick up.

Those looking for an easier experience are likely to appreciate The Amulet of Storytelling, which you'll have access to at the beginning of the journey. This Relic doubles your overall HP and heals you automatically after combat, making many of the game's areas significantly easier. However, you'll also be able to pick up the Artful Gambit a little ways into your quest, which will reduce your HP by 95% and add additional bonuses for timing blocks and attacks properly, making the game much more difficult.

Read more
How to get a mount in Wayfinder
Three characters face-off against a larger enemy in Wayfinder,

The gameplay loop in Wayfinder may be largely focused on running dungeons and gearing up your various characters, but there's also a wide-open world out there to explore for some quests and loot. That may leave you wondering how to snag a trusty mount that you could use to ride around a bit faster, and we'd like to think that's a pretty reasonable thing to desire. However, you may be surprised that the process of getting a mount isn't entirely clear yet, and there's only one guaranteed way to score one right now. And even using that method requires you to exercise some patience. We'll explain it all below.
How to get a mount
If you're wanting to get your hands on a mount in Wayfinder anytime soon, you're out of luck. As of this writing, the only way to obtain a mount in the game is to purchase an Awakened or Exalted Founder's Pack, both of which come with the Highlands Strider Mount and Saddle among a treasure trove of other goodies. The former will run you $90, while the latter is the ultimate tier of Founder's Pack and costs a whopping $150.

The downside is that, even after purchasing one of these upper-tier Founder's Packs, you still won't have immediate access to the Highlands Strider mount. As of right now, mounts aren't active in the game, and we're not entirely sure when they'll go live. When we have more information, we'll be sure to update you here, though. In the meantime, it looks like you'll be legging it through Wayfinder!

Read more