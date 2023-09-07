 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to buy a house in Starfield

Jesse Lennox
By

Even though you will be spending the majority of your time in Starfield sitting in your ship or exploring the various planets across the universe, you won’t have a true place to call your own unless you buy a house. Unlike your ship or the room you’re given in Constellation, getting your own home lets you decorate, rest, and really just have a place to make your own. Getting a house isn’t mandatory, nor is it even that easy to do. You’ll need more than just a pocket full of Credits, so here are the ways you can get yourself a house in Starfield.

Ways to get a house

A real estate agent saying they can't bend the rules.
Bethesda Softworks

There are a couple of ways to get a house in Starfield, with the easiest to simply take the Dream Home trait when building your character. This will automatically give you a home after a quick quest, but it isn’t free. You will need to pay off a huge 125,000 Credit mortgage before it’s officially yours.

Recommended Videos

Most people will probably want to get a home on the main hub of New Atlantis, which requires you to become a UC citizen before you’re eligible to buy property. If you want to be a citizen, you will want to join the Vanguard and work for them to earn that status or have the United Colonies Native Background, then head to Aphelion Realty to buy a nice apartment in The Well for 30,000 Credits. Other houses can also be bought in other major cities like Neon for various amounts.

Related

If you want the best home, which is also completely free, then simply work through the UC Vanguard questline to the end to be rewarded with a penthouse.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Is Starfield on Xbox One?
An astronaut stands on the moon in Starfield.

Starfield is one of the biggest games of the year and space exploration has never looked so good (especially on a new PC with the correct settings tweaked). Released natively for PC and Xbox Series X, a lot of gamers are going to be left out of Bethesda's latest RPG — it'll never be released on PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch. But there's good news if you're still playing on a last-gen Xbox One. While Starfield isn't being released on the older console directly, there's still a way to play on Xbox One.

There are also a few other ways to play Startfield without an Xbox at all.
How to play Satrfield on Xbox One

Read more
All Starfield cheats and console commands
An astronaut stands on the moon in Starfield.

After a couple dozen hours with a game like Starfield, or even just a few if you're that kind of player, the allure of cheats will start to arise. Whether it's because you're short of Credits, want to make yourself invincible, or get a head start when starting a new character, cheats can help you squeeze more fun out of any game that allows them. Starfield is already built for mod support, but you don't have to go through the trouble of installing any if you just want to mess with the basics of the game by entering in some console commands. These commands will disable you from earning any achievements in the game, and you do so at your own risk since you could potentially break the game depending on how you use them, but otherwise are as simple to use as knowing the proper codes. Here are all the cheats and console commands in Starfield, and how to use them.
Can you enter console commands on Xbox?
Since Starfield is available on both PC and Xbox consoles, you may wonder if you have the option to use the same commands on your console version of the game. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there is no way to open the console command menu on Xbox to enter any of these cheats. Perhaps a mod will be released in the future that enables this, but for now, all your cheating will have to be done on PC.
How to enter console commands on PC
Entering console commands in Starfield is done the same way as you would in any other game, which is by hitting the` key to open up the menu. Note that as soon as you do this, the game will warn you that entering any console command will lock you out of earning achievements as we mentioned earlier.

Once this menu is open, all you need to do is input a valid command to activate that function.
All console commands
There are dozens of console commands to pick from, so we will break them down into categories as best we can to help you locate what you're looking for easily.
Game breaking commands

Read more
The best backgrounds and traits in Starfield
A spacecraft in Starfield.

Bethesda RPGs really encourage players to actually roleplay a character in every way. Starfield continues the tradition found in Elder Scrolls and Fallout by starting you off by having you create your own unique character, complete with a history and set of specific traits. The number of options this time around is massive, and they not only inform who your character is to help you embody their personality, but dictate what skills you start with, the ways you can interact with certain groups, and other passive buffs and debuffs. There are way too many possible combinations to consider, and personal taste will play the biggest part in which you decide to select, but here are a few backgrounds and traits that stand out as the best for a variety of players.
Best backgrounds
Your background plays the biggest role in who your character is. Yes, it does determine the first three skills you start with, but it impacts much more than that. Depending on your background, you might have different dialogue options with certain characters or have slightly different interactions in specific situations. You can't really predict these, but they do make the choice more important if you want to really play the part of whichever character you create.
Bounty Hunter

If you're looking to start out being a bit of a Jango Fett-type character, the Bounty Hunter is the perfect background. You won't get any actual combat perks at the start, except for immediately being able to use boost packs to easily flank enemies and maneuver around the environment. Your main bonuses will be in ship combat thanks to the Piloting and Targeting Control Systems skills. If your dream is to be a space pirate, raiding unsuspecting vessels for supplies, you should go Bounty Hunter.
Combat Medic

Read more