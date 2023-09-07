 Skip to main content
Starfield: Raised Enlightened vs. Universal

Jesse Lennox
By

Before you really get a chance to absorb the world and lore of Starfield, you are asked to build your character. While you probably expect to adjust your character’s appearance, setting their Background and Traits is a little more unique. Your Background determines who your character was prior to the game starting, and what skills you start with, while Traits offer some form of bonus at the cost of something else. Some of these traits revolve around the game’s religions, including the Enlightened and Universal, but choosing to be part of one locks you out of the other. With no knowledge about either one when asked to pick, which one should you choose?

Enlightened vs. Universal

Screenshot from Starfield, a Bethesda Studios game.
Bethesda / Bethesda

Aside from the role-playing implications of what your character believes in Starfield, the real tradeoff between these Traits is what outfit you are given that is exclusive to that religion.

If you choose to be raised Enlightened, you will get the Settler Poncho Outfit that has 15 physical defense, 5 energy defense, 15 electromagnetic defense, 10 thermal defense, 15 corrosive defense, 0 airborne damage defense, 0 radiation damage defense, weighs 1.2, and gives you +10 HP.

Going with the Universal group, you get the Neocity Urbanwear. The stats on that are: 5 physical defense, 20 energy defense, 10 electromagnetic defense, 0 corrosive defense, 15 airborne damage defense, 0 radiation defense, weighs 1.3, and gives you +5% O2 recovery.

Each church also rewards you with a chest of consumables, such as a few Med Packs and food, but nothing worth swaying your decision more than the outfits.

If you didn’t pick either of these Traits at the start, you’re not out of luck. You can’t change Traits in the same way as your appearance after starting, but you can simply go to either religion’s base and speak to the respective leader.

The fastest ways to earn Credits in Starfield
A spacecraft in Starfield.

If you want to survive in Starfield, whether it be in the Frontier or down on New Atlantis, you will need a pocket full of Credits. This universal currency is going to fund any and all activities you do in the game. Need new guns or ammo? You'll need Credits. Want to purchase supplies to build outposts? You'll need Credits. Looking to buy a new ship or upgrade your current one? You guessed it, you'll need a ton of Credits. There are dozens of ways to earn yourself a decent income in Starfield, but most are slow and inefficient if you want to really splash some cash around. While you could just go around looting everything not nailed down and sell it hoping to raise a decent amount of money, here are the fastest ways to earn Credits in Starfield.
Fastest ways to earn Credits
Before we get into any of the specific strategies, there are two things you should invest in (or not invest in) to maximize all the methods below. First is to get specific skills that increase your Credit-making potential. These include Commerce, which decreases how much things cost and increases how much you can sell things for, Deception to make ships more likely to surrender and pay you off if you're being a pirate, and Outpost management to increase your outpost efficiency.

As far as what you don't want, either avoid picking or cancel your Kid Stuff trait. This will automatically take off 2% of your income each week to send to your parents. While small at first, if you're amassing a small fortune, that percentage will only become more and more impactful on your bottom line.
Take assignments from all mission boards

Read more
The best powers in Starfield and where to find them
A player floats in front a mysterious space ring in a new Starfield video.

Not long into your journey in Starfield, you will be introduced to powers. You will be able to collect a total of over 20 powers you can equip and switch between whenever you like. Some of these are combat-related, while others help with movement, support, or other tasks. These new abilities are what make your character special, and unlocking the best ones will help you maximize your potential, or even just survive if you're playing on the harder difficulty levels. Still, with so many out there to find, some must be better than others, right? Here are all the best powers in Starfield and how to get them.

Note: Powers are not unlocked until certain story points. While we won't be going over any plot details whatsoever, you may consider some powers spoilers since they can't be earned until late into the game.
How to get powers
You will need to complete the first four main missions before reaching "Into the Unknown." This will take you to the space station called The Eye, where you meet another member of Constellation named Vladamir. Speaking to him will point out more Artifacts on your map, but also something else. Track this anomaly to a planet and touch down.

Read more
The fastest ways to earn XP in Starfield
A player floats in front a mysterious space ring in a new Starfield video.

As much as humanity has advanced in the universe of Starfield, it has yet to eliminate conflict. While not ideal for the characters, it does mean you as the player get plenty of excuses to enjoy different forms of combat, stealth, persuasion, and other interactions to accomplish your goals. There's a wide suite of tools for your character to learn, and while you start off with only three skills based on which Background you picked, you're not limited to just those. You can dive deep into one category, or spread yourself out among them all, but either way, you're going to need XP to level up and get more points to invest. This RPG rewards you with XP for doing almost anything, but not in equal amounts. If you want to level up fast in Starfield, here are the most efficient ways to earn XP.
Quests

No sense ignoring the obvious. Quests will dish out the highest XP payouts of any single activity in Starfield. Main quests specifically have the biggest rewards, but are obviously limited to how many there are within the main storyline. If you want to power-level before doing other content, mainlining these missions is the fastest way. However, if you are looking to beef yourself up for the main quest, then you will want to rely on the other methods.

Read more