State of Play September 2023: How to watch and what to expect

Tomas Franzese
By

There’s more than one major gaming showcase to look forward to tomorrow. Sony has announced that it will be holding another State of Play presentation on September 14, just hours after Nintendo holds its third Direct of the year. While Sony says the focus will mainly be on third-party games, exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are also right on the horizon, which should make any new PlayStation 5-related showcase exciting for Sony fans. This State of Play will air live, so if you’re wondering when and where to tune in, as well as everything that you should expect from the show, we’ve rounded up all that information here for you. 

Key art for the September 2023 State of Play.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

When is the September 2023 State of Play

The September 2023 State of Play begins at 2 p.m. PT on September 14. Sony has not stated how long the showcase will be, but in the past, they’ve ranged from 20 to 40 minutes.

Where to watch the September 2023 State of Play

State of Play | September 14, 2023

Sony has confirmed that it will stream the September 2023 State of Play across its official YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels. The YouTube premier is already set up, and we’ve embedded it above so you can watch the State of Play right from this page.

What to expect from the September 2023 State of Play

In terms of what to expect from the show, Sony gave the following description: “This State of Play broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles. From indie and [PlayStation VR2] highlights  to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone.” 

That’s pretty vague, but notable upcoming third-party PS5 and PSVR2 games include Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Journey to Foundation, Alan Wake 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic remake, Helldivers 2, Little Devil Inside, and Tekken 8. If we’re lucky, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will rear its head here one final time before launch too; that’s just speculation, though.

