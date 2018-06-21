Ready your credit cards: The Steam Summer Sale has arrived

Share

It’s that time of year again. Just when you thought you could save some money for the holiday game rush, the Steam Summer Sale kicks off and threatens your wallet with tempting deals. The annual summer bonanza is live right now and filled with deals that might encourage you to stay inside throughout the early days of the season — or much longer if you let your purchases get out of hand (we don’t judge).

Don’t be discouraged if you can’t access the storefront right away. As these things go, the site is very shaky due to the swarms of eager PC gamers scouring for deals. This seems to happen at the start of every Steam sale. The site should stabilize after the initial flood of people checks out the offerings. If you do successfully land on the page, expect loading to move at a crawl.

And don’t worry if you have trouble getting on Steam at the start of the sale. If you’re unfamiliar with how recent Steam sales have operated, all deals run for the duration of the sale. In the previous sale model, Steam had daily deals that you had to jump on fast, which added a bit of guesswork to buying games throughout the sale.

Steam will, however, highlight certain games each day, so you still may want to check back to make sure you didn’t miss anything the first time around. This year’s summer sale runs until July 5, giving you about two weeks to settle on your haul.

While there are surely hundreds of games with enticing price tags, here are some that saw and recommend:

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – $36 (40 percent off)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – $20 (33 percent off)

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition – $10 (50 percent off)

Stardew Valley – $12 (20 percent off)

Hollow Knight – $10 (34 percent off)

Into the Breach – $12 (20 percent off)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $30 (50 percent off)

Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas – $3.30 (67 percent off)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $24 (60 percent off)

Hyper Light Drifter – $8 (60 percent off)

Beyond games, you can also grab a Steam Link for the ridiculously low price of $2.50. That is 95 percent off. The Steam Controller is also on sale for $33.50, along with various bundles that include a game. Make sure to check out the list before purchasing a game and controller separately.