Steam Winter Sale 2023: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

Prepare your wallets, because the Steam Winter Sale 2023 is here to drain whatever cash you have leftover from any holiday spending. Thankfully, you don’t have to have a lot left in your bank account since Steam consistently offers some of the steepest discounts on the platform’s biggest titles for these sales. From award-winning AAA experiences to smaller, more personal indies, there’s a deal here you will want to know about.

Like any sale, the Steam Winter Sale is only here for a limited time. Even if you have too many games in your backlog already, there’s no harm in adding a few more since games don’t have an expiration date. This could also be a perfect time to grab a game as a gift or maybe a multiplayer game to play with friends over the break!

Recommended Videos

When is the Steam Winter Sale 2023?

The Steam Winter Sale 2023 began at 10 a.m. PT on December 21, 2023, and will conclude at 10 a.m. PT on January 4, 2024.

Best deals for Steam Winter Sale 2023

Deals constantly come and go during Steam sales, so we’ll update our list of the can’t-miss deals as they change. For now, make sure you snag these while they’re hot!

Best deals under $20

Best deals under $10

Editors' Recommendations