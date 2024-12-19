 Skip to main content
How to get the Santa Dress in Stellar Blade

Santa dress
Shift Up

It’s been a good year for games where you can play dress-up. One such game, Stellar Blade, has been providing plenty of additional outfits to keep fans customizing main character Eve throughout the year, and that continues with new holiday cosmetics. Players who want to bring a bit of festive fun to their current playthrough of Stellar Blade can now track down and open a special present to earn a Santa Dress, which can then be equipped to Eve to give a her a sleek holiday look. If you’re wondering where to find the Santa Dress, we’ll fill you in below.

Where to get the Santa Dress in Stellar Blade

If you’ve updated Stellar Blade recently, you’ll probably find there’s a new setting asking you if you’d like holiday decorations turned on. If you agree to the decorations and then visit the game’s hub city of Xion, you’ll notice that it’s decked out with plenty of festive cheer. As a matter of fact, there’s even a Christmas tree to be found! If you’re after the Santa Dress, you probably don’t want to miss the gifts under the tree.

Christmas tree map
Shift Up

To find the Christmas tree in Xion, head to the spot on the map above. There will be two gifts under the tree. The one on the left will earn you the Rudolf Pack, which you can use to customize your drone to look like, well, Rudolph. Meanwhile, the gift on the right will net you the Santa Dress.

Gifts under the tree
Shift Up

To equip the Santa Dress, head into your Equipment menu and apply it under the Exterior segment. Happy holidays!

