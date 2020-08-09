  1. Gaming

Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono to leave Capcom after almost 30 years

By

Street Fighter series executive producer Yoshinori Ono is leaving Capcom this summer, after almost 30 years with the company.

Ono revealed his upcoming departure on Twitter, where he said that he believes the “new generation” of Capcom staff will “continue making Street Fighter extraordinary.”

Ono did not provide a reason for his decision to exit from Capcom. However, recent rumors from insider Dusk Golem imply that Ono is leaving due to internal conflict in the development of Street Fighter VI.

According to Dusk Golem, the unexpected Season 5 of Street Fighter V will buy time for the development of Street Fighter VI, which was supposed to release next year but had to undergo changes as it was not received well internally and by testers. Ono was said to have been replaced as director after the game focused too much on a team mechanic.

Digital Trends reached out to Capcom for comments on Ono’s departure, particularly on Dusk Golem’s claims of internal conflict. A spokesperson said that Capcom does not comment on rumors or speculation.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5

Capcom recently announced that the fifth and final season of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will add five more characters to the fighting game’s roster. Four of the five have been revealed — returning characters Dan, Rose, and Oro, and Rival Schools‘ Akira, who is making her debut with the franchise.

A new battle mechanic and battle balance adjustments will also be rolled out in the winter as a free update to all players.

