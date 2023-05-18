 Skip to main content
Zeldas: Tears of the Kingdom players are creating an industrial revolution

DeAngelo Epps
By

I expected a lot of cool contraptions to be built when Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, was going to have a full crafting system. What I didn’t expect, though, was that fans would bring a full-on industrial revolution to Hyrule using Ultrahand.

In this new open-world Zelda title, players are given the ability to put together doohickeys of all shapes and sizes. Whether you’re making a caveman-style hammer by attaching a simple rock to a stick or a flying boat with a turbo-fan engine to take flight, there seems to be something for every class of player to mold from their imagination. But some players are going even further, creating machinery that calls back to history’s own evolution.

My rigging experience literally plays into my TotK gameplay I had to try this in game as well https://t.co/iIvGq5ox5i pic.twitter.com/CVDeVUrYUD

&mdash; Liz (@Liz_Caingcoy) May 15, 2023

The above clip from Twitter user Liz Caingcoy shows that players have gone as far as to create functional engines and rigs in the game. And these aren’t just for show. As seen in Caingcoy’s creation, they can serve a real purpose in the game. The clip shows one example of a mobile death trap that can jab enemies on its own.

@superpixel_games

You can build wHat?! #zelda #tearsofthekingdom #zeldatok #zeldatotk

♬ original sound – SUPERPIXEL | Game Stories

While I’m sure a lot of these tools break the Geneva Conventions in the land of Hyrule, the freedom Nintendo has presented here really blows me away. What started off as a seemingly simple system has quickly evolved into something akin to Minecraft, where players are only limited by their imagination and how chaotic they want their adventure to be.

And thankfully for those who aren’t into using the new attach power to build these contraptions, there are tons of ways to simply harass citizens, enemies, and Koroks with simple creations.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now on Nintendo Switch.

How to find the Fifth Sage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
A sage grabbing ganon by the throat.

For as open and freeform as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is, even allowing you to skip essentially every quest in the game and go straight to the final boss, you will be missing a ton by doing so. At the very least, most players will want to complete all the main quests before marching into the final encounter, which will take many hours. One quest is taking some adventurers a long time to complete, not due to its difficulty, but because they have no idea how to complete it.

The Fifth Sage quest is one of the most enigmatic in the entire game in what you're supposed to do to complete it. You're only given a single clue, and it's not a very helpful one at that.

Read more
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s shrines are even better than Breath of the Wild’s
Link stands in front of a shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As a puzzle game fan, my favorite part of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is its shrines. These mini-dungeons often act as ingenious little puzzle chambers that test my understanding of the game’s abilities and physics. I was thrilled when I loaded up The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and immediately found that the development team kept that idea intact for the sequel. I’d have over 150 new shrines to hunt down, including a handful that were unlocked via navigation puzzles in the open world.

It’s not just the fact that shrines return, though, that got me excited; it’s the fact that they’re even better this time around. That’s thanks in large part to how they interact with the sequel’s crafting systems, serving a larger purpose beyond giving Link some scattered challenges to solve.
Driving permit exams
Tears of the Kingdom’s shrines aren’t much different from Breath of the Wild’s on paper. Each one functions like a Portal test chamber built around a specific gameplay mechanic or theme. One has players solving puzzles using buoyancy physics, while another has them ascending their way to the top of a rotating cube. Even combat-focused shrines have specific gimmicks this time, testing players’ mastery of specific item fusions or environmental interactions.

Read more
With Tears of the Kingdom, Zelda gets the spotlight she’s always deserved
Zelda with the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

For 37 years, the Legend of Zelda series has held its place as gaming’s most important franchises. It carries the same gravitas as classic literature, with several entries in the series feeling like canonical classics that should be in the syllabus of any video game course. It’s a collection of foundational tales that helped build what an adventure game plays like, but also what a fundamental hero’s journey story looks like in the medium. And of course, standing tall at the center of Zelda’s timeless nature is … Link.

Yes, despite Zelda’s name being the core of the franchise’s branding, the Hylian princess long played second fiddle to the series’ voiceless protagonist. In early games, she was a distressed damsel to be saved. She’d get to show off a bit of her power in later ones, but Link -- the hero of time -- tended to get most of the attention.

Read more