While most people like playing Fortnite casually, some players turn it into a career through competitive gaming, entering the world of e-sports. Players enter massive competitions, some of which award the top players with millions of dollars. There are lots of these competitions held throughout the world annually, meaning countless professional players participate, looking to take the top spot.

But which players are the best? And what makes a good Fortnite player? In this list, we’ll highlight the best Fortnite players from around the globe — citing their best accomplishments since competitive Fortnite began. It’s worth mentioning that this list will only focus on those who play competitively. We’ll be evaluating players’ consistency and their ability to perform well across multiple game modes, and we’ll look at some of the top earners across the board.

These are the best Fortnite players.

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf

In terms of amount of earnings, Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf is on top, thanks to winning the Fortnite World Cup Solo event in 2019, where he raked in $3 million. The idea of winning that much money from competitive gaming is staggering, and there’s no denying the hard work he put into it. Following this event, Bugha took third place at the FNCS: Chapter 2 Season 2 Grand Finals, and most recently earned fourth place during the FNCS: Chapter 2 Season 3 Grand Finals. His track record might not be as lengthy as some of the others on this list, but in terms of dollars earned, he’s unrivaled.

Turner “Tfue” Tenney

Next up is Turner “Tfue” Tenney, who has one of the most solid track records of any competitive player. After joining the FaZe Clan in 2018, Tfue placed seventh in the week 4 solo event as part of the Summer Skirmish, and 2nd in the week 6 duos event. Later that year, during the Fall Skirmish, he won weeks 2 and week 4’s solo event, along with the $400,000 Duo Twitch Con Lan event. In 2019, Tfue’s success continued, as he took 3rd place in Secret Skirmish Duos. He has qualified for the Fortnite World Cup on multiple occasions and even went on to win 2020’s Duo Cash Cup. He might not be the most consistent, but his track record proves he’s an incredible player.

Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson

Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson is one of the youngest players on this list, and was only 13 when he began to pick up steam in 2018. In fact, after he qualified for the Winter Royale Semi Finals that year, Epic Games actually changed the age restriction from 16 to 13 to allow younger players to participate in Fortnite competitions. He took first place in Epic’s Share the Love Series and after partnering with Mitr0 (who we’ll cover further down), the duo steamrolled the competition, winning the Luxe Cup in 2019. He has also qualified for the Fortnite World Cup several times, which led to him taking sixth place during the World Cup in 2019. Mongraal is known for his uncanny ability to build quickly — which has no doubt helped him take home such high earnings.

Shane “EpikWhale” Cotton

Shane “EpikWhale” Cotton has become a millionaire and has done so by taking home numerous first-place victories across major Fortnite competitions. In 2019, EpikWhale earned third place in the Fortnite World Cup Finals Solo event, behind the legendary Bugha. He didn’t stop there, though, and subsequently went on to take first place in several FNCS events, including chapter 2 season 1’s week 2 and week 4 events, and chapter 2 season 2’s week 2 and Grand Finals events. Most recently, EpikWhale won the NA West Bugha Throwback Cup, and in total has an impressive amount of earnings and overall number of victories in the competitive scene.

Benjy “Benjyfishy” Fish

Yet again, Benjy “Benjyfishy” Fish is another player with a long track record, which has led to a hefty amount of earnings. Benjyfishy’s first major victory came in the Duo vs. Squad Tournament in 2019, where he and MrSavage earned a combined $22,000 for coming in first place. Following that, he took 14th place during the Fortnite World Cup Finals Duos event, where he earned $50,000 and then took first place in 2019’s FNCS: Season X week 2 event in Europe. Though many of Benjyfishy’s victories come from duo events, he also excels playing solo, as shown by his recent winnings during the FNCS: Invitational events for weeks 1 and 2, where he snagged first place.

Cody “Clix” Conrod

Many have praised Cody “Clix” Conrod for his quick building abilities, but he excels overall as well. Similar to a lot of players on this list, Clix has an impressive number of competitive victories, most recently taking first place during the NA East Bugha Throwback Cup. Aside from that, he took home 18th place during the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals solo event, which might not sound like much, but his victory earned him $112,500. He then won Wednesday Wagers week 1 and week 2 in 2019 and later that year snatched another victory during the FNCS: Season X week 1 event. Needless to say, Clix is consistent and is a ton of fun to watch.

Christian “Fray” Hennig

One of the lesser-known players on this list is Christian “Fray” Hennig, who is insanely skilled, despite not having the number of victories during major tournaments as others. He has a unique play style that proves his strategies are deliberate — as he often outsmarts the competition. Fray was a finalist during DreamHack Winter and DreamHack Anaheim in 2019 and is known for streaming his sessions during competitions. This would normally make players tremendously nervous, but Fray says it doesn’t bother him. He’s an up-and-comer for sure, but even the lesser-known players deserve a spot on this list.

David “Aqua” Wang

Continuing the trend of high earners is David “Aqua” Wang, who has garnered nearly $2 million from Fortnite tournaments. His best accomplishment is winning first place during the Fortnite World Cup Finals Duos event in 2019, where he and his squadmate earned a combined $3 million. Aqua excels when playing as a team, as shown by his duos victory during FNCS: Chapter 2 Season 2 European week 4 event, his Season X trios victory during Europe’s week 3 event, and the Grand Finals of the same event as part of a trio. Playing as part of a team requires a different mindset than playing solo, and while his solo track record isn’t as impressive as others, he’s still a key player in the competitive scene thanks to his squad victories.

Dmitri “Mitr0” Van de Vrie

Following Dmitri “Mitr0” Van de Vrie’s success during 2018’s Summer Skirmish, where he took home multiple first-place victories in duos, he also took first place in solos and duos in that year’s Fall Skirmish. Later in 2019, he placed first in the Luxe Cup, and he’s qualified for the Fortnite World Cup three times, where he even took 6th place in duos with Mongraal. When it comes to consistency, few players are better than Mitr0, as evidenced by his accomplishments. Mitr0 then smashed the competition in solo competitions and even broke a world record earlier this year, by eliminating 33 players in the Solo Cash Cup.

Rocco “Saf” Morales

Finally, Rocco “Saf” Morales is an excellent player who has numerous impressive victories, making him one of the most consistent players on this list. After winning first place during FNCS: Chapter 2 Season 2 in the NA East region, he went on to win a number of competitions, like 2019’s Secret Skirmish in duos and the Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 3 event in NA, and he even got second place in Solos Secret Skirmish. Altogether, Saf has earned over $1 million from playing competitive Fortnite, proving that he’s an absolute beast of a player, both in solos and as part of a team.

