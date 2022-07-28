 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best Vargo-S Warzone loadout

Joseph Yaden
By

With the launch of Season 4 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Warzone, players now have access to the Vargo-S assault rifle, which can be unlocked by earning 15 close-range eliminations. This weapon doesn’t seem overpowered and will likely not fall into the meta, but it functions admirably as sniper support. Of course, knowing how to build any Vanguard weapon can be overwhelming since Warzone features 10 attachment slots and dozens of options across them all.

In this guide, we’ll offer a breakdown of how to use the new Vargo-S, along with a recommended build to help you come out on top.

Recommended reading:

Vargo-S overview

The Vargo-S in Warzone.

The new Vargo-S assault rifle is described as excelling “in medium and long-range engagements.” While it certainly is viable at long range, you’ll likely find it difficult to use in these situations due to its low bullet velocity. Its competitive time to kill (TTK) does make up for its shortcomings, however, so your mileage may vary. When compared to other top-tier assault rifles with less recoil and more ease of use, you’ll likely perform better with the Vargo-S during medium-range engagements on smaller maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep.

With that in mind, we advise running this as a sniper support weapon, as it holds its own up-close and works best between 20 and 40 meters or so. Though, feel free to experiment with different options based on your playstyle, as always.

The best Vargo-S loadout

The Vargo-S in Warzone.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Mercury Silencer
Barrel
Mirzoyan 414mm Custom
Optic Slate Reflector
Stock Mirzoyan Custom SK2
Underbarrel M1941 Hand Stop
Magazine 7.62x54mmR 60 Round Drums
Ammunition Lengthened
Rear Grip Hatched Grip
Perk Hardscope
Perk 2 On-Hand

With this build, we like to prioritize movement speed and aim down sights (ADS) speed while preserving its bullet velocity and recoil control.

Start with the Mercury Silencer Muzzle for sound suppression and improved horizontal recoil control and bullet velocity, with no downsides. If you opt for the MX Silencer, you’ll gain more long-range benefits, but at the expense of ADS speed, so we recommend skipping that particular Muzzle. After that, we advise using the Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Barrel, giving you improved sprint-to-fire speed, better recoil control, ADS speed, and more stability.

With this build, you’ll want to stick with a simpler Optic such as the Slate Reflector. Having something with lower zoom is best so as to not penalize your ADS speeds. After that, we recommend going with the Mirzoyan Custom SK2 Stock, which boosts your recoil control, making up for some of the other attachments’ downsides.

Follow that up with the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel, giving you even more recoil control and making those mid-range encounters go more smoothly. Next, equip the 7.62x54mmR 60 Round Drums Magazine type for maximum ammo, increased headshot damage, and better vertical recoil control — at the expense of bullet velocity and range. You can use the Sakura 45 Round Drum, which does improve your ADS speeds, but you might find yourself running out of ammo often, especially in larger team modes.

Even with a build that doesn’t excel at long-range, we still advise using the Lengthened Ammunition type, giving you better bullet velocity since you’ll still reap the benefits at mid-range. Then, the Hatched Grip Rear Grip is a great option, as it gives you improved recoil control and better flinch resistance with no downsides.

When it comes to the first Perk, we suggest Hardscope, which also gives you better recoil control with no penalties. Finish off the build with On-Hand for Perk 2, giving you faster ADS speed and equipment dexterity. Fully Loaded also works, but it won’t necessarily improve your performance on the battlefield.

Perk 1 Quick Fix
Perk 2 Tempered
Perk 3 Amped

With the nerf of Serpentine Perk, it’s not as viable as before, so instead, we recommend going back to Quick Fix. Sure, it’s a bit more situational, but having immediate health regeneration when applying an armor plate is never a bad thing. When combined with Tempered, you’ll be back up to full health in no time since this Perk lets you reach max armor with only two plates. Finally, go with Amped for Perk slot 3, which boosts your weapon swap speed. This will come in handy when running with the Vargo-S alongside a sniper.

Lethal Equipment Thermite
Tactical Equipment Stim

You can’t go wrong with many of the Lethal Equipment options, but we’ve been loving Thermites lately. These deal splash damage and work exceptionally well when thrown into a building before rushing in. Wrap up the build with Stims, offering immediate health regeneration and a temporary speed boost, which can be used even when inside the gas.

Editors' Recommendations

The Resort cast and creator discuss their unique Peacock mystery series

Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper standing next to each other in front of a pool in a scene from The Resort.

This McAfee deal is your best chance at cheap antivirus software

Two women video calling on their laptop with dog nearby protected by McAfee.

Two championships are on the table at UFC 277 — save $45 on the PPV today

Amanda Nunes, UFC champion

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: release date, trailers, and more

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

This is the Moto X30 Pro, Motorola’s 200MP smartphone camera beast

Motorola X30 Pro official render

Apple’s AR/VR solution might require two Apple Watches to work

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa.

Intel adds another piece to the Arc puzzle, but the most important parts are missing

Intel Arc A750M Limited Edition graphics card sits on a desk.

Solve a creepy mystery with Snapchat’s new in-app AR game

A hand holding a phone that shows app store listing for Snapchat app on its screen.

All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 quests

Darth Vader Force Choking Storm Trooper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

What’s new on Paramount+ in August 2022

The cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks gathers in a scene from the animated series.

AirPods Pro vs. Pixel Buds Pro: so much Pro in one place

AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds Pro.

Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $98 today

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 8 quests and how to complete them

Car next to trees in Fortnite.