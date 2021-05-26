the-best-warzone-cr-56-amax-loadouts

When playing Call of Duty: Warzone, it’s a good idea to come prepared with a weapon for long-range engagements. You can certainly bring a sniper or LMG to a match, but most players opt to come equipped with a trusty assault rifle. And in Warzone’s current state, it’s hard to beat the CR-56 AMAX, an assault rifle with an extraordinary amount of power and range. In fact, many professional players would argue the AMAX is the best long-range assault rifle in the game right now.

Despite being so effective, the AMAX isn’t the easiest weapon to use. It has noticeable recoil that might steer newcomers away. But if you give it some time and unlock certain attachments for the weapon, you’ll be able to fry the competition. To make it easier to select which attachments to use, we’ve compiled three builds for you here, detailing the best ways to utilize the weapon. These are the best CR-56 AMAX loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone.

CR-56 AMAX overview

First, let’s go over the weapon in general, with overall tips on how it should be used. While you can build it a number of ways, it primarily shines from medium- to long-range. If your engagements are between 20 to 50 meters, you’ll find the CR-56 AMAX to be highly effective. With that in mind, you should avoid using this weapon in close-quarters engagements, especially when going up against a player using a shotgun or SMG. The AMAX is powerful but is much slower than weapons suited for close range, so you should definitely play to its strengths.

Likewise, the AMAX probably won’t work well at engagements past 150 meters or so. Though, thanks to the weapon’s lower rate of fire, it’s easy to stick to your target as long as you can manage the recoil pattern. Having the right optic can help with this as well. Now that we’ve covered all that let’s dive into a few AMAX loadouts and how to use them.

Best for long-range

Muzzle Monolithic Suppressor Barrel XRK Zodiac S440 Optic VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel Commando Foregrip Ammunition 45 Round Mags

Let’s first touch on the most used AMAX class. This build is best used at medium- to long-range and is widely regarded as the standard setup from competitive players. A lot of times, there’s debate on which attachments should be used across certain weapons, but in the case of the AMAX, this loadout is the one most players tend to gravitate toward.

As is typical with long-range Modern Warfare assault rifles, you should start with the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle. This attachment does penalize your aim down sight (ADS) speed and aim walking steadiness but grants you sound suppression and increased damage range. This attachment’s downsides aren’t much of an issue since you’ll be using this weapon at range. Next, apply the XRK Zodiac S440 Barrel, which improves your damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. All of these benefits are ideal when taking on enemies from afar — especially the bullet velocity boost. This will make it so that you don’t have to lead your shots as much.

Since you’ll be using this one at range, we highly recommend an Optic. The iron sights aren’t bad, but you’ll want some extra zoom to have a clearer visual of your target. We highly recommend the VLK 3.0x Optic since it gives you a clear picture and has clean crosshairs. Others are great, too, such as the Solozero Optics Mini Reflex or the Cronen C480 Pro Optic, but we highly recommend giving the VLK a try.

Follow that up with the Commando Foregrip Underbarrel for increased recoil stabilization and aiming stability. Again, this is ideal for countering the weapon’s moderate base recoil. It will slow your weapon down, but that’s a small price to pay for a more stable shot. Finally, we always recommend equipping the 45 Round Mags Ammunition type with this weapon when playing Warzone. In regular Modern Warfare multiplayer, you can get away with 30 round mags, but in Warzone, the standard is to have at least 40 rounds in your weapon, whether it’s an SMG or assault rifle.

With this being a long-range build, you’ll absolutely want to bring a secondary SMG or shotgun with you for a more versatile loadout. Something like the MP5 or PPSh-41 works great to cover yourself within those 15-meter engagements. Depending on your play style, you might want to consider equipping claymores to guard any entrances to a building you might be holding down. Aside from that, a Heartbeat Sensor is ideal to know if players who don’t have the Ghost perk equipped are nearby.

Speaking of perks, while there’s a little bit of variation across the board, most players tend to use E.O.D. or Double Time for slot 1, Ghost or Overkill for slot 2, and Amped for slot 3. Many of the perks in the game aren’t useful, but if you stick to those, you’ll be in good shape.

Best all-around

Muzzle Tactical Suppressor Barrel XRK Zodiac S440 Optic Aim-Op Reflex Sight Underbarrel Commando Foregrip Ammunition 45 Round Mags

Even though the CR-56 AMAX is best used at long range, you might not like how slow the build above is. That’s definitely fair, as many players tend to run and gun, even with heavier rifles. If you’re a player who likes to stay on the move, then you should consider using a modified version of the build we described above. In essence, this loadout is comprised of mostly the same attachments, with two key changes.

To start, swap the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle for the Tactical Suppressor. This will still keep you from appearing on your enemy’s mini-map while preserving your mobility and ADS speed. This will penalize your range, but if you’re run and gunning, you shouldn’t be taking enemies on from afar anyway. You can still secure eliminations with this attachment at around 30ish meters or so, which will come in handy.

After that, go ahead and add an Optic with less zoom, such as the Aim-Op Reflex Sight. This will improve your ADS speeds, which is important when dealing with opponents at medium range. Remember, this is still an assault rifle, so you won’t get all the benefits of an SMG, but this build will feel much more lightweight. As for the rest of the loadout, the perks will remain the same, but the equipment might differ for you.

Since you’ll be running around a bit more with this build, bringing thermite or Molotovs with you is a good idea. And, of course, we recommend a secondary like a sniper or shotgun. It can go either way with this weapon since this AMAX build falls somewhere in the middle.

Best for mobility/mid-range

Muzzle Lightweight Suppressor Barrel FSS 8.3 Intruder Laser Tac Laser Ammunition 45 Round Mags Rear grip XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap

We’ve got one final build for you, and this one is meant for players who will exclusively be using the AMAX at medium to even close range. We don’t normally recommend using the AMAX this way, but when playing on Rebirth Island, this build can be effective. Practically all the recommended attachments are for preserving speed and ADS times with this particular build.

Apply the Lightweight Suppressor Muzzle to start, as this will still keep you off the enemy’s mini-map while preserving mobility and ADS speeds. You’ll notice this attachment will significantly reduce how effective your weapon is at range, but that’s okay since you’ll be using this up close. This will make you much more nimble as you play.

After that, we recommend the FSS 8.3 Intruder Barrel for this build. The Intruder Barrel improves your ADS speed and movement speed at the expense of bullet velocity and recoil control. If you find this to be too wonky, you can swap it for the FSS 11.8-inch Squall Barrel, which doesn’t hurt your recoil control. With this build, you can definitely get away with not using an Optic, so instead, go with the Tac Laser. This will once again improve your ADS speed, as well as your aiming stability and aim walking steadiness, which is ideal up close.

Then, stick with the 45 Round Mags Ammunition type, as always. You can swap the Underbarrel attachment for a Rear Grip with this loadout since speed is your priority. Use the XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap Rear Grip for a major boost to ADS speeds and sprint to fire speed. This version of the AMAX will feel much more like an SMG, so if you’re playing on Rebirth or if you just want to try something new, this build might suit you.

As for perks, Double Time works well in this case since you’ll be moving around a lot more. In addition, the Tracker perk will also come in handy if you’re close to your opponents, as it temporarily shows their footprints on the ground.

