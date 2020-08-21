Before you jump into Call of Duty: Warzone, you’ll want to make sure your settings are adjusted correctly to fit your play style. You aren’t going to perform as well if the settings are wrong (or at least wrong to you), so take the time to experiment with them to get them just right. In Warzone, there are a slew of settings you can tinker with and, at times, it can get overwhelming.
Luckily, we’re here to help. In this guide, we’ll list all of the recommended settings for console and PC platforms. Do note that these are the settings that work best for us. Your tastes might differ, so use our guide as a starting point and adjust if need be.
Here are the best settings for Call of Duty: Warzone.
Recommended reading:
- Call of Duty: Warzone guide with tips and tricks to win the war
- The best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone
- The best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone
Best settings for console
A huge portion of the Warzone player base can be found on console, so let’s go through our recommended settings for those platforms. Whether you’re on Xbox One or PS4, the menus look the same, so mirror what we’ve got and adjust accordingly. Many of these settings come down to personal taste, so if something doesn’t work for you, by all means, change it to better suit your needs.
One thing we highly recommend is to use the Tactical control scheme. This swaps the melee button with crouch/prone and allows you to “drop shot” enemies, which basically means you go prone as you shoot to throw off the other player. This is a highly effective tactic, but if you find yourself needing to melee more often, you should consider sticking to the default settings.
Aside from that, we recommend using high sensitivity (around seven or so), to allow you to aim much quicker. If seven is too high for you, consider dropping it to five. The higher sensitivity you can adjust to, the quicker you can line up a shot and turn.
Finally, we highly suggest using the square mini map instead of the circle. The reason for that is the square map actually shows slightly more. The image above shows a comparison. It’s a minor tweak, but when you’re out in the Warzone, every little bit helps.
Controller
Controls
|Button layout preset
|Tactical
|Stick layout preset
|Default
|Invert vertical look
|Disabled
|Deadzone
|0.05
|Horizontal stick sensitivity
|High 7
|Vertical stick sensitivity
|High 7
|ADS sensitivity multiplier (low zoom)
|0.85
|ADS sensitivity multiplier (high zoom)
|0.85
|Aim response curve type
|Dynamic
|Controller vibration
|Enabled
Weapons
|Aim assist
|Standard
|Weapon mount activation
|ADS + melee
|Weapon mount movement exit
|Enabled
|Aim down sight behavior
|Hold
|Equipment behavior
|Hold
|Use/reload behavior
|Tap to reload
|Depleted ammo weapon switch
|Enabled
Movement
|Slide behavior
|Tap
|Auto move forward
|Disabled
|Automatic sprint
|Disabled
|Vehicle camera recenter
|Enabled
|Parachute auto-deploy
|Enabled
General
In-game controller
|Input device
|Controller
|Brightness
|60.00
|Safe area
|(Personal preference)
|Film grain
|0.00
|Tooltips
|Enabled
Accessibility
|Subtitles
|Disabled
|Language selection
|English (personal preference)
|Colorblind type
|Disabled
|Colorblind target
|N/A
|World motion blur
|Disabled
|Weapon motion blur
|Disabled
HUD
|Mini map shape
|Square
|Mini map rotation
|Enabled
|Compass cardinal direction text
|Letters
Content filters
|Text chat
|Enabled
|Profanity filter
|Enabled (personal preference)
|Dismemberment & gore effects
|Enabled
Audio
Volumes
|Audio mix
|Boost high
|Master volume
|30.00
|Music volume
|0.00
|Dialogue volume
|75.00
|Effects volume
|80.00
|Juggernaut music
|Enabled
|Hit marker sound effects
|MW
Voice chat
|Voice chat
|Mute everyone except party
|Open mic recording threshold
|3.16
|Voice chat volume
|100.00
|Microphone volume
|100.00
|Voice chat effect
|No effect
Best settings for PC
On PC, you have way more options than you do on console. There are settings to adjust your framerate and resolution and even nuanced options that you might not have considered. For the most part, we’ll go through each of those settings below. There are certain sub-menus we don’t get into, due to them being left at the default settings. Aside from that, we’ll list our recommended settings for everything else.
For some settings, you’ll know if they apply to you or not. For example, you might like to keep the game’s music on while playing. For us, we find it to be a distraction, but you might feel differently. Use these recommended settings as a guideline and adjust for your own taste.
Below you’ll find our settings for a keyboard and mouse control scheme. Most players on PC prefer to use keyboard and mouse when playing shooters, as it gives you more accuracy. If you want to use a controller on PC, you can mirror the settings we have in the controller section for consoles above.
Keyboard and mouse
Mouse
|Mouse sensitivity
|10-11
|Vertical sensitivity multiplier
|1.00
|Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier
|1.00
|Air vehicles sensitivity multiplier
|1.00
|Tablet sensitivity multiplier
|1.00
|Aim down sight (ADS) mouse sensitivity
|Relative
|ADS sens multiplier (low zoom)
|1.00
|ADS sens multiplier (high zoom)
|1.00
|ADS sensitivity transition timing
|Gradual
|Monitor distance coefficient
|1.35
|Inverted mouse look
|Disabled
|Mouse acceleration
|0.00
|Mouse filtering
|0.00
|Mouse smoothing
|Disabled
Movement
Behaviors
|Slide behavior
|Tap
|Crouch behavior
|Toggle
|Prone behavior
|Toggle
|Automatic airborne mantle
|Disabled
|Sprint/tactical sprint behavior
|Toggle
|Automatic sprint
|Disabled
|Parachute auto-delay
|Enabled
Keybinds
For Keybinds in Warzone, it truly comes down to personal preference. You can bind whichever keys feel right to you. From our experience, sticking with the default works — the only thing you might want to do is to bind tactical grenades to your mouse (if possible), to allow you to have more control when using stuns, flash grenades, smokes, or other equipment.
General
Screen
|Field of view
|110+
|Brightness
|50+
|Horizontal heads-up display (HUD) bounds
|100.00
|Vertical heads-up display (HUD) bounds
|100.00
|Skip introduction movie
|Disabled
|Tooltips
|Enabled
Accessibility
|Subtitles
|Disabled
|Colorblind type
|(Personal preference)
|Colorblind target
|(Personal preference)
HUD
|Mini map shape
|Square
|Mini map rotation
|Enabled
Content filters
|Text chat
|Disabled
|Profanity filter
|(Personal preference)
|Dismemberment & gore effects
|(Personal preference)
Telemetry
|Frames per second (FPS) counter
|Enabled
|Server latency
|Enabled
|Packet loss
|Enabled
|Graphics processing unit (GPU) temperature
|Disabled
|Graphics processing unit (GPU) time
|Disabled
|Central processing unit (CPU) time
|Disabled
|Show mute sound widget
|Enabled
|Show mute voice chat widget
|Enabled
Graphics
Display
|Display mode
|Fullscreen
|Display monitor
|(Personal preference)
|Display adapter
|(Personal preference)
|Screen refresh rate
|240
|Render resolution (1920 x 1080)
|100
|Aspect ratio
|Automatic
|Sync every frame (V-sync)
|Disabled
|Custom framerate limit
|Custom
|NVIDIA highlights
|Disabled
|Restart shaders installation
|(N/A)
|Display gamma
|2.2 (sRGB)
Details & textures
At this point, depending on what you’re going for, you might either want to prioritize resolution or frame rate. If you’re trying to give yourself the highest advantage in-game, you’ll want to prioritize frame rate, which is shown below. For those looking for a more beautiful-looking game, crank everything up to high (if your rig allows for it).
|Texture resolution
|Normal
|Texture filter anisotropic
|Normal
|Particle quality
|High
|Bullet impact & sprays
|Enabled
|Tessellation
|Disabled
Shadow & lighting
|Shadow map resolution
|Normal
|Cache spot shadows
|Disabled
|Cache sun shadows
|Disabled
|Particle lighting
|Low
|DirectX raytracing
|Disabled
|Ambient occlusion
|Disabled
|Screen space reflection (SSR)
|Disabled
Post-processing effects
|Anti-aliasing
|SMAA 1x (as low as you can to enable high frame rate)
|Depth of field
|Disabled
|Filmic strength
|0.00
|World motion blur
|Disabled
|Weapon motion blur
|Disabled
|Film grain
|0.00
Audio
Volumes
|Audio mix
|Boost high
|Master volume
|20.00 (personal preference)
|Music volume
|0.00
|Dialogue volume
|20.00
|Effects volume
|100.00
|Juggernaut music
|Enabled
|Hit marker sound effects
|MW
Voice chat
|Voice chat
|Mute everyone except party
|Voice chat device
|Default
|Voice chat recording mode
|N/A
|Voice chat (push to talk)
|INS
|Open mic recording threshold
|(Personal preference)
|Voice chat volume
|100.00
|Microphone volume
|100.00
|Voice chat effect
|No effect
Editors' Recommendations
- Call of Duty: Warzone guide with tips and tricks to win the war
- The best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone
- All Warzone bunker locations: Where they are, and what’s inside
- The best free FPS games you can play right now
- The best games to play with friends online