Before you jump into Call of Duty: Warzone, you’ll want to make sure your settings are adjusted correctly to fit your play style. You aren’t going to perform as well if the settings are wrong (or at least wrong to you), so take the time to experiment with them to get them just right. In Warzone, there are a slew of settings you can tinker with and, at times, it can get overwhelming.

Luckily, we’re here to help. In this guide, we’ll list all of the recommended settings for console and PC platforms. Do note that these are the settings that work best for us. Your tastes might differ, so use our guide as a starting point and adjust if need be.

Here are the best settings for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best settings for console

A huge portion of the Warzone player base can be found on console, so let’s go through our recommended settings for those platforms. Whether you’re on Xbox One or PS4, the menus look the same, so mirror what we’ve got and adjust accordingly. Many of these settings come down to personal taste, so if something doesn’t work for you, by all means, change it to better suit your needs.

One thing we highly recommend is to use the Tactical control scheme. This swaps the melee button with crouch/prone and allows you to “drop shot” enemies, which basically means you go prone as you shoot to throw off the other player. This is a highly effective tactic, but if you find yourself needing to melee more often, you should consider sticking to the default settings.

Aside from that, we recommend using high sensitivity (around seven or so), to allow you to aim much quicker. If seven is too high for you, consider dropping it to five. The higher sensitivity you can adjust to, the quicker you can line up a shot and turn.

Finally, we highly suggest using the square mini map instead of the circle. The reason for that is the square map actually shows slightly more. The image above shows a comparison. It’s a minor tweak, but when you’re out in the Warzone, every little bit helps.

Controller

Controls

Button layout preset Tactical
Stick layout preset Default
Invert vertical look Disabled
Deadzone 0.05
Horizontal stick sensitivity High 7
Vertical stick sensitivity High 7
ADS sensitivity multiplier (low zoom) 0.85
ADS sensitivity multiplier (high zoom) 0.85
Aim response curve type Dynamic
Controller vibration Enabled

Weapons

Aim assist Standard
Weapon mount activation ADS + melee
Weapon mount movement exit Enabled
Aim down sight behavior Hold
Equipment behavior Hold
Use/reload behavior Tap to reload
Depleted ammo weapon switch Enabled

Movement

Slide behavior Tap
Auto move forward Disabled
Automatic sprint Disabled
Vehicle camera recenter Enabled
Parachute auto-deploy Enabled

General

In-game controller

Input device Controller
Brightness 60.00
Safe area (Personal preference)
Film grain 0.00
Tooltips Enabled

Accessibility 

Subtitles Disabled
Language selection English (personal preference)
Colorblind type Disabled
Colorblind target N/A
World motion blur Disabled
Weapon motion blur Disabled

HUD

Mini map shape Square
Mini map rotation Enabled
Compass cardinal direction text Letters

Content filters

Text chat Enabled
Profanity filter Enabled (personal preference)
Dismemberment & gore effects Enabled

Audio

Volumes

Audio mix Boost high
Master volume 30.00
Music volume 0.00
Dialogue volume 75.00
Effects volume 80.00
Juggernaut music Enabled
Hit marker sound effects MW

Voice chat

Voice chat Mute everyone except party
Open mic recording threshold 3.16
Voice chat volume 100.00
Microphone volume 100.00
Voice chat effect No effect

Best settings for PC

On PC, you have way more options than you do on console. There are settings to adjust your framerate and resolution and even nuanced options that you might not have considered. For the most part, we’ll go through each of those settings below. There are certain sub-menus we don’t get into, due to them being left at the default settings. Aside from that, we’ll list our recommended settings for everything else.

For some settings, you’ll know if they apply to you or not. For example, you might like to keep the game’s music on while playing. For us, we find it to be a distraction, but you might feel differently. Use these recommended settings as a guideline and adjust for your own taste.

Below you’ll find our settings for a keyboard and mouse control scheme. Most players on PC prefer to use keyboard and mouse when playing shooters, as it gives you more accuracy. If you want to use a controller on PC, you can mirror the settings we have in the controller section for consoles above.

Keyboard and mouse

Mouse

Mouse sensitivity 10-11
Vertical sensitivity multiplier  1.00
Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier  1.00
Air vehicles sensitivity multiplier  1.00
Tablet sensitivity multiplier  1.00
Aim down sight (ADS) mouse sensitivity Relative
ADS sens multiplier (low zoom) 1.00
ADS sens multiplier (high zoom) 1.00
ADS sensitivity transition timing Gradual
Monitor distance coefficient 1.35
Inverted mouse look Disabled
Mouse acceleration 0.00
Mouse filtering 0.00
Mouse smoothing Disabled

Movement

Behaviors

Slide behavior Tap
Crouch behavior Toggle
Prone behavior Toggle
Automatic airborne mantle Disabled
Sprint/tactical sprint behavior Toggle
Automatic sprint Disabled
Parachute auto-delay Enabled

Keybinds

For Keybinds in Warzone, it truly comes down to personal preference. You can bind whichever keys feel right to you. From our experience, sticking with the default works — the only thing you might want to do is to bind tactical grenades to your mouse (if possible), to allow you to have more control when using stuns, flash grenades, smokes, or other equipment.

General

Screen

Field of view 110+
Brightness 50+
Horizontal heads-up display (HUD) bounds 100.00
Vertical heads-up display (HUD) bounds 100.00
Skip introduction movie Disabled
Tooltips Enabled

Accessibility

Subtitles Disabled
Colorblind type (Personal preference)
Colorblind target (Personal preference)

HUD

Mini map shape Square
Mini map rotation Enabled

Content filters

Text chat Disabled
Profanity filter (Personal preference)
Dismemberment & gore effects (Personal preference)

Telemetry

Frames per second (FPS) counter Enabled
Server latency Enabled
Packet loss Enabled
Graphics processing unit (GPU) temperature Disabled
Graphics processing unit (GPU) time Disabled
Central processing unit (CPU) time Disabled
Show mute sound widget Enabled
Show mute voice chat widget Enabled

Graphics

Display

Display mode Fullscreen
Display monitor (Personal preference)
Display adapter (Personal preference)
Screen refresh rate 240
Render resolution (1920 x 1080) 100
Aspect ratio Automatic
Sync every frame (V-sync) Disabled
Custom framerate limit Custom
NVIDIA highlights Disabled
Restart shaders installation (N/A)
Display gamma 2.2 (sRGB)

Details & textures

At this point, depending on what you’re going for, you might either want to prioritize resolution or frame rate. If you’re trying to give yourself the highest advantage in-game, you’ll want to prioritize frame rate, which is shown below. For those looking for a more beautiful-looking game, crank everything up to high (if your rig allows for it).

Texture resolution Normal
Texture filter anisotropic Normal
Particle quality High
Bullet impact & sprays Enabled
Tessellation Disabled

Shadow & lighting

Shadow map resolution Normal
Cache spot shadows Disabled
Cache sun shadows Disabled
Particle lighting Low
DirectX raytracing Disabled
Ambient occlusion Disabled
Screen space reflection (SSR) Disabled

Post-processing effects

Anti-aliasing SMAA 1x  (as low as you can to enable high frame rate)
Depth of field Disabled
Filmic strength 0.00
World motion blur Disabled
Weapon motion blur Disabled
Film grain 0.00

Audio

Volumes

Audio mix Boost high
Master volume 20.00 (personal preference)
Music volume 0.00
Dialogue volume 20.00
Effects volume 100.00
Juggernaut music Enabled
Hit marker sound effects MW

Voice chat

Voice chat Mute everyone except party
Voice chat device Default
Voice chat recording mode N/A
Voice chat (push to talk) INS
Open mic recording threshold (Personal preference)
Voice chat volume  100.00
Microphone volume 100.00
Voice chat effect No effect

