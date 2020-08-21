Before you jump into Call of Duty: Warzone, you’ll want to make sure your settings are adjusted correctly to fit your play style. You aren’t going to perform as well if the settings are wrong (or at least wrong to you), so take the time to experiment with them to get them just right. In Warzone, there are a slew of settings you can tinker with and, at times, it can get overwhelming.

Luckily, we’re here to help. In this guide, we’ll list all of the recommended settings for console and PC platforms. Do note that these are the settings that work best for us. Your tastes might differ, so use our guide as a starting point and adjust if need be.

Here are the best settings for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best settings for console

A huge portion of the Warzone player base can be found on console, so let’s go through our recommended settings for those platforms. Whether you’re on Xbox One or PS4, the menus look the same, so mirror what we’ve got and adjust accordingly. Many of these settings come down to personal taste, so if something doesn’t work for you, by all means, change it to better suit your needs.

One thing we highly recommend is to use the Tactical control scheme. This swaps the melee button with crouch/prone and allows you to “drop shot” enemies, which basically means you go prone as you shoot to throw off the other player. This is a highly effective tactic, but if you find yourself needing to melee more often, you should consider sticking to the default settings.

Aside from that, we recommend using high sensitivity (around seven or so), to allow you to aim much quicker. If seven is too high for you, consider dropping it to five. The higher sensitivity you can adjust to, the quicker you can line up a shot and turn.

Finally, we highly suggest using the square mini map instead of the circle. The reason for that is the square map actually shows slightly more. The image above shows a comparison. It’s a minor tweak, but when you’re out in the Warzone, every little bit helps.

Controller

Controls

Button layout preset Tactical Stick layout preset Default Invert vertical look Disabled Deadzone 0.05 Horizontal stick sensitivity High 7 Vertical stick sensitivity High 7 ADS sensitivity multiplier (low zoom) 0.85 ADS sensitivity multiplier (high zoom) 0.85 Aim response curve type Dynamic Controller vibration Enabled

Weapons

Aim assist Standard Weapon mount activation ADS + melee Weapon mount movement exit Enabled Aim down sight behavior Hold Equipment behavior Hold Use/reload behavior Tap to reload Depleted ammo weapon switch Enabled

Movement

Slide behavior Tap Auto move forward Disabled Automatic sprint Disabled Vehicle camera recenter Enabled Parachute auto-deploy Enabled

General

In-game controller

Input device Controller Brightness 60.00 Safe area (Personal preference) Film grain 0.00 Tooltips Enabled

Accessibility

Subtitles Disabled Language selection English (personal preference) Colorblind type Disabled Colorblind target N/A World motion blur Disabled Weapon motion blur Disabled

HUD

Mini map shape Square Mini map rotation Enabled Compass cardinal direction text Letters

Content filters

Text chat Enabled Profanity filter Enabled (personal preference) Dismemberment & gore effects Enabled

Audio

Volumes

Audio mix Boost high Master volume 30.00 Music volume 0.00 Dialogue volume 75.00 Effects volume 80.00 Juggernaut music Enabled Hit marker sound effects MW

Voice chat

Voice chat Mute everyone except party Open mic recording threshold 3.16 Voice chat volume 100.00 Microphone volume 100.00 Voice chat effect No effect

Best settings for PC

On PC, you have way more options than you do on console. There are settings to adjust your framerate and resolution and even nuanced options that you might not have considered. For the most part, we’ll go through each of those settings below. There are certain sub-menus we don’t get into, due to them being left at the default settings. Aside from that, we’ll list our recommended settings for everything else.

For some settings, you’ll know if they apply to you or not. For example, you might like to keep the game’s music on while playing. For us, we find it to be a distraction, but you might feel differently. Use these recommended settings as a guideline and adjust for your own taste.

Below you’ll find our settings for a keyboard and mouse control scheme. Most players on PC prefer to use keyboard and mouse when playing shooters, as it gives you more accuracy. If you want to use a controller on PC, you can mirror the settings we have in the controller section for consoles above.

Keyboard and mouse

Mouse

Mouse sensitivity 10-11 Vertical sensitivity multiplier 1.00 Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier 1.00 Air vehicles sensitivity multiplier 1.00 Tablet sensitivity multiplier 1.00 Aim down sight (ADS) mouse sensitivity Relative ADS sens multiplier (low zoom) 1.00 ADS sens multiplier (high zoom) 1.00 ADS sensitivity transition timing Gradual Monitor distance coefficient 1.35 Inverted mouse look Disabled Mouse acceleration 0.00 Mouse filtering 0.00 Mouse smoothing Disabled

Movement

Behaviors

Slide behavior Tap Crouch behavior Toggle Prone behavior Toggle Automatic airborne mantle Disabled Sprint/tactical sprint behavior Toggle Automatic sprint Disabled Parachute auto-delay Enabled

Keybinds

For Keybinds in Warzone, it truly comes down to personal preference. You can bind whichever keys feel right to you. From our experience, sticking with the default works — the only thing you might want to do is to bind tactical grenades to your mouse (if possible), to allow you to have more control when using stuns, flash grenades, smokes, or other equipment.

General

Screen

Field of view 110+ Brightness 50+ Horizontal heads-up display (HUD) bounds 100.00 Vertical heads-up display (HUD) bounds 100.00 Skip introduction movie Disabled Tooltips Enabled

Accessibility

Subtitles Disabled Colorblind type (Personal preference) Colorblind target (Personal preference)

HUD

Mini map shape Square Mini map rotation Enabled

Content filters

Text chat Disabled Profanity filter (Personal preference) Dismemberment & gore effects (Personal preference)

Telemetry

Frames per second (FPS) counter Enabled Server latency Enabled Packet loss Enabled Graphics processing unit (GPU) temperature Disabled Graphics processing unit (GPU) time Disabled Central processing unit (CPU) time Disabled Show mute sound widget Enabled Show mute voice chat widget Enabled

Graphics

Display

Display mode Fullscreen Display monitor (Personal preference) Display adapter (Personal preference) Screen refresh rate 240 Render resolution (1920 x 1080) 100 Aspect ratio Automatic Sync every frame (V-sync) Disabled Custom framerate limit Custom NVIDIA highlights Disabled Restart shaders installation (N/A) Display gamma 2.2 (sRGB)

Details & textures

At this point, depending on what you’re going for, you might either want to prioritize resolution or frame rate. If you’re trying to give yourself the highest advantage in-game, you’ll want to prioritize frame rate, which is shown below. For those looking for a more beautiful-looking game, crank everything up to high (if your rig allows for it).

Texture resolution Normal Texture filter anisotropic Normal Particle quality High Bullet impact & sprays Enabled Tessellation Disabled

Shadow & lighting

Shadow map resolution Normal Cache spot shadows Disabled Cache sun shadows Disabled Particle lighting Low DirectX raytracing Disabled Ambient occlusion Disabled Screen space reflection (SSR) Disabled

Post-processing effects

Anti-aliasing SMAA 1x (as low as you can to enable high frame rate) Depth of field Disabled Filmic strength 0.00 World motion blur Disabled Weapon motion blur Disabled Film grain 0.00

Audio

Volumes

Audio mix Boost high Master volume 20.00 (personal preference) Music volume 0.00 Dialogue volume 20.00 Effects volume 100.00 Juggernaut music Enabled Hit marker sound effects MW

Voice chat

Voice chat Mute everyone except party Voice chat device Default Voice chat recording mode N/A Voice chat (push to talk) INS Open mic recording threshold (Personal preference) Voice chat volume 100.00 Microphone volume 100.00 Voice chat effect No effect

