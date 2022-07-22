Naughty Dog and Sony have released a new 10-minute video featuring gameplay footage of The Last of Us Part 1. The video includes interviews with some of the game’s developers, shedding light on many of the remake’s improvements, including a range of accessibility features. Most notable is a detailed audio description feature built into the game, which narrates cutscenes, allowing more players to enjoy the experience.

“Every single accessibility option that we offer [is] a barrier removed for someone,” Game Director Matthew Gallant said, also noting that this is the first PlayStation game to feature audio descriptions built-in natively.

Beyond the plethora of accessibility features, The Last of Us Part 1 will be closer to Naughty Dog’s vision of the original game. When the game first launched in 2013, developers had maximized what the PlayStation 3 could do, forcing Naughty Dog to make some concessions when building the original title. Now, thanks to the PlayStation 5’s capabilities, the team can finally execute its original ideas for the game.

The remake will include more breakables on screen, making the world feel more lived-in. Characters have also been vastly improved, with more detailed animations and models, mirroring the actors’ performances much more closely. The team is also borrowing ideas from The Last of Us Part II in terms of A.I., making each battle feel more realistic in the remake.

Naughty Dog has implemented lots of new content, too, including an improved Photo Mode, a Permadeath Mode, a Speedrun Mode, and a slew of additional outfits for the game’s characters.

The Last of Us Part 1 launches for PS5 on September 2 and will also come to PC at a later date.

