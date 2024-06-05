 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can play this PS2 classic with multiplayer thanks to this mod

By
Jak and Daxter smirk at one another.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Those looking to check out PlayStation 2 classic Jak and Daxter on PC with multiplayer (we know there are a few of you) have some good news thanks to a new community-created mod that was released Wednesday.

First spotted by GamesRadar, the mod, called Teamruns, brings online multiplayer and couch co-op to the OpenGOAL Jak and Daxter project. OpenGOAL has released the first two Jak and Daxter games for PC as native ports (it’s currently working on the third). Its PC port of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy was released in 2022, while the port for the second game came out in 2023.

Recommended Videos

While the Jak and Daxter series isn’t known for its multiplayer capabilities (although two games have it, Jak X: Combat Racing and Daxter), Teamruns will allow two players to interact in a shared world. Additionally, Teamruns streamlines cutscenes. Originally, they would interrupt game flow, but now they’ll work in real time, making the whole process feel smoother. This is especially important for playing in multiplayer, where players might get interrupted.

Related

The mod also treats boss battles differently than in the original, recording them in phases. So, if one player dies while fighting, the game will set the battle back one phase. Otherwise, Jak and Daxter will be very familiar — minus how one of your friends will be hopping around inside the game state.

The Teamruns creators say the mod is catered more for speedrunners thanks to features like a built-in timer and automatic leaderboard submission. However, that shouldn’t stop regular players from checking it out. Teamruns has a full installation guide available.

Editors' Recommendations

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
3 PS Plus free demos you should try this weekend (May 17-19)
Peter attacks enemies with the Symbiote Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

One of the most underrated features of PlayStation Plus Premium is the game trials that it offers. Although Sony does not put its AAA games on the service the day they release, it and several other third-party publishers offer up free demos that essentially give players full access to the game for a limited period of time. It's a great way to test a new game before you buy and it also gives you an excuse to try out a variety of different games this weekend without making the time commitment to beat them all. I looked through the full list of game trials that PlayStation Plus Premium offers and pinpointed three of the demos that are most worth your time.

The first is a two-hour demo for one of the PlayStation 5's biggest exclusives. The next will give you a two-hour taste of the latest fighting game in a long-running franchise. Finally, the one-hour trial of one of the year's best indies will get you hooked on the card-based roguelike that consumed my life for a bit.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Read more
You can play this 2018 open-world hit for free if you have PlayStation Plus
Arthur Morgan walks into a burning house in Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you somehow haven't played the 2018 open-world classic Red Dead Redemption 2 yet and you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, we have good news. PlayStation announced in a blog post Wednesday that the game will be available for free for the Plus program's Extra and Premium tiers.

Subscribers can play this massive hit, along with 12 other games, starting on May 21.  Users will also get access to Red Dead Online, the game's multiplayer experience that allows players to create their own character and mess around inside the world as they see fit -- from forming a group of outlaws to rob people on the road to hunting animals.

Read more
PS5 Pro: news, rumored release date, price, and specs
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

Rumors are running rampant about a supposed PlayStation 5 Pro, or PS5 Pro for short. Just like we got a mid-generation upgrade with the PS4 Pro  during the last console cycle, many people are expecting PlayStation to release an incrementally more powerful machine to bridge the gap between the launch unit and an eventual PlayStation 6. Leaks have been coming out from some fairly credible sources, with a lot of juicy and very specific details about what a hypothetical PS5 Pro could look like. As credible as these sources may be, we do still need to take everything we see with some skepticism until Sony officially confirms that this system even exists. Until then, here are all the rumors out there regarding the PS5 Pro.
Rumored release window

A constant release window that all leaks have pointed to is sometime in Fall of 2024. That's right around the corner, probably in the September through November range, meaning we should be getting an official announcement on the console if that is indeed the plan. It appears that PS5 Pro dev kits are now in the hands of more developers, who have been asked that PS5 Pro-enhanced games be submitted for certification in August. These developments point toward a 2024 release.

Read more