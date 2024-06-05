Those looking to check out PlayStation 2 classic Jak and Daxter on PC with multiplayer (we know there are a few of you) have some good news thanks to a new community-created mod that was released Wednesday.

First spotted by GamesRadar, the mod, called Teamruns, brings online multiplayer and couch co-op to the OpenGOAL Jak and Daxter project. OpenGOAL has released the first two Jak and Daxter games for PC as native ports (it’s currently working on the third). Its PC port of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy was released in 2022, while the port for the second game came out in 2023.

While the Jak and Daxter series isn’t known for its multiplayer capabilities (although two games have it, Jak X: Combat Racing and Daxter), Teamruns will allow two players to interact in a shared world. Additionally, Teamruns streamlines cutscenes. Originally, they would interrupt game flow, but now they’ll work in real time, making the whole process feel smoother. This is especially important for playing in multiplayer, where players might get interrupted.

The mod also treats boss battles differently than in the original, recording them in phases. So, if one player dies while fighting, the game will set the battle back one phase. Otherwise, Jak and Daxter will be very familiar — minus how one of your friends will be hopping around inside the game state.

The Teamruns creators say the mod is catered more for speedrunners thanks to features like a built-in timer and automatic leaderboard submission. However, that shouldn’t stop regular players from checking it out. Teamruns has a full installation guide available.

