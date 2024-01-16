 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: how to unlock everything in No Return mode

Billy Givens
By

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has a new No Return mode that brings the roguelike genre into Naughty Dog’s postapocalyptic franchise for the first time, and with it comes a bevy of unlockable characters, skins, and more that dedicated players are certain to want to unlock for use in-game. Here’s how to unlock everything in No Return.

Characters

  • Ellie – Unlocked automatically.
  • Dina – Complete 2 encounters with Ellie.
  • Jesse – Complete 3 encounters with Dina.
  • Tommy – Complete 3 encounters with Jesse.
  • Joel – Complete 4 encounters with Tommy.
  • Abby – Unlocked automatically.
  • Lev – Complete 2 encounters with Abby.
  • Yara – Complete 3 encounters with Lev.
  • Mel – Complete 3 encounters with Yara.
  • Manny – Complete 4 encounters with Mel.

Character Skins

Ellie

  • Plaid – Upgrade all Perseverance skills as Ellie.
  • Rain Jacket – Kill 4 enemies with Molotovs in one encounter.
  • Savage Startlight – Collect every gun in one run as Ellie.

Dina

  • Hangout – Kill 4 enemies with trap mines in one encounter.
  • Casual – Craft 10 times in a run.
  • Patrol – Craft a health kit, Molotov, trap mine, and stun bomb in a run.

Jesse

  • Festival – Purchase 10 items from the Trading Post in one run.
  • Patrol – Kill 3enemies with pipe bombs in one encounter.

Tommy

  • Patrol – Complete a run with only your initial gun or guns.
  • Sweatshirt – Complete an encounter where every kill is a headshot.
  • Winter – Complete an encounter without missing a single shot.

Joel

  • Casual – Kill 6 enemies with the same gun without reloading in an encounter.
  • Salt Lake City – Kill 3 enemies with shivs in one encounter.
  • Winter – Kill 5 enemies with a bottle or brick in one run.
  • Boston – Complete a Bloater boss encounter as Joel.

Abby

  • Vintage Naughty Dog – Gain 50 health from melee kills and attacks in one encounter.
  • Bomber Abby – Upgrade 3 melee weapons in a run.
  • Badlands – Complete an encounter with all melee kills.

Lev

  • Santa Barbara – Get 7 kills with explosive arrows in one run.
  • White Shirt – Craft 20 arrows of any type in one run.
  • Abby’s Jacket – Complete an encounter with all bow kills.

Yara

  • Safehouse – Complete a Seraphite encounter with Yara.
  • Aquarium – Defeat 3 Seraphite brutes.

Mel

  • Aquarium – Craft 8 health kits in a run.
  • Seattle – Heal 80 health with one health kit.

Manny

  • Winter – Fully upgrade any guns.
  • Firefly – Kill 5 enemies with incendiary shotgun shells in one run.

Gun Skins

  • Moth – Complete all challenges for Ellie-aligned characters.
  • Wolf – Complete all challenges for Abby-aligned characters.

Allies

  • Tommy – Kill 5 enemies in one encounter while zoomed in with a scope.
  • Joel – Complete an infected encounter as Joel.

Bosses

  • Arcade Bloater – Unlocked automatically.
  • Theater Infestation – Defeat the Arcade Bloater.
  • Rattler Captain – Defeat the Theater Infestation.
  • Garage Bloater – Defeat the Rattler Captain.
  • Seraphite Elite – Defeat the Garage Bloater.
  • Rat King – Defeat the Seraphite Elite.
  • Random Bosses – Defeat the Rat King.

Core (features and game modes)

  • Custom Run – Play 1 run.
  • Gambits – Play 2 runs.
  • Dead Drops – Play 3 runs.
  • Holdout Mode – Play 5 runs.
  • Capture Mode – Play 7 runs.
  • Daily Run – Play 9 runs.

Gambits

  • Gambits Tier 1 – Complete 1 gambit.
  • Gambits Tier 2 – Complete 3 gambits.
  • Gambits Tier 3 – Complete 6 gambits.
  • Gambits Tier 4 – Complete 9 gambits.
  • Gambits Tier 5 – Complete 12 gambits.
  • Gambits Tier 6 – Complete 15 gambits.

Mods

  • Mods Tier 1 – Complete 3 encounters with mods.
  • Mods Tier 2 – Complete 6 encounters with mods.
  • Mods Tier 3 – Complete 9 encounters with mods.
  • Mods Tier 4 – Complete 12 encounters with mods.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Arrives before Christmas: Shop this last-minute PS5 console deal now
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

 

If you're a fan of Sony and have waited to grab a PlayStation 5 until now, then you're in luck because the Slim version was released recently, and it has a couple of nice upgrades going for it. While there aren't any direct discounts on it, which is understandable given how new it is, you can actually get a free game thrown in. Right now, you can grab this PS5 bundle from Amazon that includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499, which, when considering that's the base price of the PS5, is essentially getting Spider-Man 2 for free. You can also grab the

Read more
How to start the Upheaval in Jingxiang DLC in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
A soldier in red looks over a burning village.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's core campaign is overflowing with missions, loot, and more that provide tons of playtime for the average player, but that hasn't stopped Team Ninja from adding even more into the game with a thrilling trio of DLCs. The game's final piece of downloadable content comes by way of the Upheaval of Jingxiang, providing fresh main and sub-missions, a brand-new Whip weapon to use, and an even harder difficulty for true enthusiasts to clear.

If you're ready to dive in and see how Team Ninja is wrapping up Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we'll tell you how to start the Upheaval of Jingxiang DLC below.

Read more
Here’s how to get your PlayStation 2023 wrap-up
The PlayStation wrap up logo.

Every year, PlayStation lets you take a look back at your year of gaming on its platform. You'll get stats like number of hours played, top played games, trophies earned, and more. While you are free to get your stats right now, they will continue to be updated until January 12, 2024, so you can get the full picture of your year. What's new this time around is the addition of digital cards you can view and share with your friends that highlight some of your most impressive stats, as well as a free avatar and PlayStation Stars digital collectible. Here's how to get yours today.
Your PlayStation 2023 wrap-up

To get your own personalized PlayStation wrap-up, simply head to Sony's wrapup web page and sign in to your PlayStation Network account. If you would prefer, you can also opt to use this link to have Sony email you a breakdown directly. In either case, you may have to be patient when trying to access your stats since it seems like the servers are having trouble keeping up with the number of people attempting to access it at once.

Read more