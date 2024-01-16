The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has a new No Return mode that brings the roguelike genre into Naughty Dog’s postapocalyptic franchise for the first time, and with it comes a bevy of unlockable characters, skins, and more that dedicated players are certain to want to unlock for use in-game. Here’s how to unlock everything in No Return.
Characters
- Ellie – Unlocked automatically.
- Dina – Complete 2 encounters with Ellie.
- Jesse – Complete 3 encounters with Dina.
- Tommy – Complete 3 encounters with Jesse.
- Joel – Complete 4 encounters with Tommy.
- Abby – Unlocked automatically.
- Lev – Complete 2 encounters with Abby.
- Yara – Complete 3 encounters with Lev.
- Mel – Complete 3 encounters with Yara.
- Manny – Complete 4 encounters with Mel.
Character Skins
Ellie
- Plaid – Upgrade all Perseverance skills as Ellie.
- Rain Jacket – Kill 4 enemies with Molotovs in one encounter.
- Savage Startlight – Collect every gun in one run as Ellie.
Dina
- Hangout – Kill 4 enemies with trap mines in one encounter.
- Casual – Craft 10 times in a run.
- Patrol – Craft a health kit, Molotov, trap mine, and stun bomb in a run.
Jesse
- Festival – Purchase 10 items from the Trading Post in one run.
- Patrol – Kill 3enemies with pipe bombs in one encounter.
Tommy
- Patrol – Complete a run with only your initial gun or guns.
- Sweatshirt – Complete an encounter where every kill is a headshot.
- Winter – Complete an encounter without missing a single shot.
Joel
- Casual – Kill 6 enemies with the same gun without reloading in an encounter.
- Salt Lake City – Kill 3 enemies with shivs in one encounter.
- Winter – Kill 5 enemies with a bottle or brick in one run.
- Boston – Complete a Bloater boss encounter as Joel.
Abby
- Vintage Naughty Dog – Gain 50 health from melee kills and attacks in one encounter.
- Bomber Abby – Upgrade 3 melee weapons in a run.
- Badlands – Complete an encounter with all melee kills.
Lev
- Santa Barbara – Get 7 kills with explosive arrows in one run.
- White Shirt – Craft 20 arrows of any type in one run.
- Abby’s Jacket – Complete an encounter with all bow kills.
Yara
- Safehouse – Complete a Seraphite encounter with Yara.
- Aquarium – Defeat 3 Seraphite brutes.
Mel
- Aquarium – Craft 8 health kits in a run.
- Seattle – Heal 80 health with one health kit.
Manny
- Winter – Fully upgrade any guns.
- Firefly – Kill 5 enemies with incendiary shotgun shells in one run.
Gun Skins
- Moth – Complete all challenges for Ellie-aligned characters.
- Wolf – Complete all challenges for Abby-aligned characters.
Allies
- Tommy – Kill 5 enemies in one encounter while zoomed in with a scope.
- Joel – Complete an infected encounter as Joel.
Bosses
- Arcade Bloater – Unlocked automatically.
- Theater Infestation – Defeat the Arcade Bloater.
- Rattler Captain – Defeat the Theater Infestation.
- Garage Bloater – Defeat the Rattler Captain.
- Seraphite Elite – Defeat the Garage Bloater.
- Rat King – Defeat the Seraphite Elite.
- Random Bosses – Defeat the Rat King.
Core (features and game modes)
- Custom Run – Play 1 run.
- Gambits – Play 2 runs.
- Dead Drops – Play 3 runs.
- Holdout Mode – Play 5 runs.
- Capture Mode – Play 7 runs.
- Daily Run – Play 9 runs.
Gambits
- Gambits Tier 1 – Complete 1 gambit.
- Gambits Tier 2 – Complete 3 gambits.
- Gambits Tier 3 – Complete 6 gambits.
- Gambits Tier 4 – Complete 9 gambits.
- Gambits Tier 5 – Complete 12 gambits.
- Gambits Tier 6 – Complete 15 gambits.
Mods
- Mods Tier 1 – Complete 3 encounters with mods.
- Mods Tier 2 – Complete 6 encounters with mods.
- Mods Tier 3 – Complete 9 encounters with mods.
- Mods Tier 4 – Complete 12 encounters with mods.
