The Quarry is a teen horror slasher-turned-video game

DeAngelo Epps
By

Supermassive Games, the company behind Until Dawn , has a new game called The Quarry, 2K Games has announced. Like past entries from the horror-narrative-focused studio, players control every every twist and turn of fate that will come in the direction of the main characters.

The Quarry is a teen-horror game in the vein of cinematic slasher-films that features choice-based gameplay where every decision players make has the chance to heavily effect what will happen in the story next. One of the game’s main draws is that anyone can die at any time depending on the choices players make.

The game takes place during a party to celebrate the last day of summer camp. In slasher movie fashion, it gets interrupted by locals hunting the teens down. Players control nine camp counselors who have to lead them to their survival — or face an untimely fate.

The counselors and other characters will be a huge treat for any horror fans that decide to venture into The Quarry, as the game features an ensemble cast of Hollywood faces, some from the fear-filled genre. David Arquette of the Scream franchise, Lance Henriksen from Aliens, Lin Shaye of Nightmare on Elm Street, Brenda Song from Dollface, and others appear here fully realized in Supermassive’s CG style.

The Quarry is set to release on June 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. You can pre-order the game right now if you dare take a summer camping trip that may be your last.

