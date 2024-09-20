Vampire Survivors evolution guide: all upgrades and weapon combos

On paper, Vampire Survivors sounds like the most basic game imaginable. After all, you don’t even need to press any buttons, so how complicated could it be? Well, after just a few runs of collecting items, leveling up, and completing achievements, you’ll realize two things: this is probably the best indie game out there, and that you’ve stayed up until 1 in the morning without realizing it.

The only way to make meaningful progress after you understand how things work is to start evolving your weapons, which is not as easy as evolving Pokemon. This is a more complicated process than just leveling up normally, so we’ll do our best to help you survive by teaching you all about weapon evolutions and combos.

Recommended Videos

How weapon evolutions work in Vampire Survivors

Evolving a weapon does what you would expect in Vampire Survivors, which is mainly upgrading your base weapon into a more powerful one. There are three conditions that you need to meet before you can evolve any weapon.

The first condition is the most straightforward. All you need to do is level your base weapon up to the highest level. Each time you level up your character, you have the option between several weapon upgrades. If you choose your primary weapon each time it shows up, that will eventually let you level the weapon to its highest level. Each weapon has a maximum level of eight that you need to reach.

After getting your current weapon to Level 8, you then need to find and collect its paired item. Each weapon has one unique item that allows it to evolve that you have to either get by luck of the draw on level-up or by finding it somewhere on the map. This second item doesn’t need to be leveled up at all.

Finally, to complete the evolution, you need to collect a treasure chest that drops from a boss or elite enemy. This chest will always give you the choice for the evolved weapon if you meet the first two conditions, and will remove the base weapon if you pick it.

Note that you can only evolve one weapon on any given run even if you level a second weapon up, get its combination item, and beat another boss to spawn a chest.

All weapons and their evolutions

Between the weapons included in the base version of Vampire Survivors, plus the DLCs, there are a ton of weapons and items that would make stumbling upon the correct combination all but impossible. Here’s every weapon in Vampire Survivors, what they do, what you need to combine them with, and what evolution you get.