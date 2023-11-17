Lego sets bring joy to our and our kids’ eyes. They can help build real problem solving skills by following instructions, encourage creativity by dismissing the instructions and making fun modifications, or be the tools to create something entirely on our own from the ground up. There are tons of Black Friday Lego deals, as you might’ve guessed, but few places due it as well as Walmart does. Between official Black Friday deals and associated clearance items, the retail giant now has over 80 sets on sale. Go shop the sale now via the button below or read on to see our favorite picks.

Our favorite Walmart Black Friday Lego deal

One of the coolest sets to come out of the Walmart Lego Black Friday sale is also its more adaptable. Focusing on fun colors, large amounts to build, and personal creativity over rigid instructions, the 1,500 piece Lego Classic Creative Color Fun set will take children 5+ (and adults) on a creative journey. Guided journeys help builders make an octopus, rocket, shoe, star, and more. Utilize the Lego Builder app to rotate model-building instructions in three dimensions to make model building easier while growing spatial recognition skills. Then, when you don’t feel like paying attention to instruction, the hundreds and hundreds of bright and colorful pieces will invite the creative process to make up new and exciting builds.

The 1,500 piece Lego Classic Creative Color Fun set is $35 off for Black Friday and is a part of Walmart’s official Black Friday deal selection. That brings its price from $65 to $30, making this an excellent time to buy a toy that will young children for years.

More Walmart Black Friday Lego deals we love

As previously mentioned, there are over 80 items in Walmart’s Lego selection for the holidays. While not all are sporting the official “Black Friday deal” tag, there are many great deals. Here are a few more of our favorites, chosen either for the creativity they inspire, neat mechanics they use, or the characters they represent:

To shop the full sale and pick out the items that you want, tap the button below.

