Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is already a lengthy and feature-packed experience, but its new Battle of Zhongyuan DLC comes packing even more content for players to slice through as they aim for the best loot the game has to offer. Just some of what Battle of Zhongyuan provides includes 10 new missions, a new weapon type, 6-star rarity gear, and a third difficulty mode to play through. But if you’re thinking of diving into this fresh batch of content, you’ll want to be sure you’re far enough in the story and know where to look for the new missions. Here’s how to start Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

How to start the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC

The first thing to note about diving into the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC is that you’ll need to have bought it from your platform’s storefront either as part of the Season Pass or as a standalone purchase. Although the game’s newest patch automatically includes the DLC content, you’ll also still need to download a very small update that registers that you own the content. When you’ve done that, it’s time to load up the game and dive in.

Recommended Videos

In order to access the Battle of Zhongyuan missions, you’ll need to have progressed through and beaten the core game’s tenth main mission, which is titled “Tyrant’s Final Banquet.” Afterward, you’ll be able to see that an additional section called “Ex 1” has been added to your missions list, which you can now scroll to and begin tackling the first of three main DLC missions. Additionally, as you complete these new missions, you’ll unlock up to seven optional sub-battlefields that are exclusive to the DLC.

Editors' Recommendations