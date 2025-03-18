While not always the case, it is generally expected that a game series gets better with each installment. In theory, the developers are able to become more efficient, try out new ideas, and polish their games to a greater extent to make better sequels. Many of the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, and best Switch games are all entries in long-running series, after all. But there are plenty of examples of when a sequel to a hit game comes out and completely disappoints its fans. Some are fortunate enough to just be forgotten and left in the past, while others are so catastrophic that they end up killing their franchise. Let’s look back at some of the worst video game sequels of all time, not to replay them, but to hopefully learn from their mistakes.
There are a lot more upcoming video game sequels, but hopefully none end up on this list.