The worst video game sequels of all time

By
Metal Gear Survive review
Koinami

While not always the case, it is generally expected that a game series gets better with each installment. In theory, the developers are able to become more efficient, try out new ideas, and polish their games to a greater extent to make better sequels. Many of the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, and best Switch games are all entries in long-running series, after all. But there are plenty of examples of when a sequel to a hit game comes out and completely disappoints its fans. Some are fortunate enough to just be forgotten and left in the past, while others are so catastrophic that they end up killing their franchise. Let’s look back at some of the worst video game sequels of all time, not to replay them, but to hopefully learn from their mistakes.

There are a lot more upcoming video game sequels, but hopefully none end up on this list.

Devil May Cry 2

Devil May Cry 2
56%
Platforms
PlayStation 2
Genre
Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer
Capcom Production Studio 1
Publisher
Capcom
Release
January 25, 2003
When you look at the development of the first Devil May Cry, it is kind of remarkable that the game ended up as good as it did. Originally meant to be Resident Evil 4, the game was allowed to become a new IP after deviating so far from the classic horror games. With a sequel, we all expected that the game could focus on what made it so much fun — the stylish and skill-based combo system. Instead, Devil May Cry 2 blunted everything we loved about the first. Dante became a generic emo protagonist and the combat had been dumbed down to the point where standing still and shooting your guns was the optimal strategy. There was none of that creative flair to combat and focus on style that made the first one so beloved.
Devil May Cry 2 Trailer
Bomberman: Act Zero

Bomberman: Act Zero
29%
Platforms
Xbox 360
Genre
Strategy
Developer
Hudson Soft
Publisher
Konami, Hudson Entertainment
Release
August 29, 2006
Is there any character less appropriate for a gritty reboot than Bomberman? Aside from maybe Pac-Man, the idea of turning the colorful arcade title into a grim, super-serious world ripped away what made the original work in the first place. Bomberman: Act Zero not only looks ugly but plays bad too. It still tries to stay somewhat true to the original’s format of navigating a maze and laying bombs, but the dull and industrial designs make it confusing and a strain on the eyes. And that’s not even mentioning how poor the game ran. It also tried to do some world building in some weird dystopian future that just went against the lighthearted nature of Bomberman. It’s easily earned its status as not only one of the worst sequels but worst video games of all time.
Bomberman: Act Zero Xbox 360 Video - E3 Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog
25%
Platforms
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Genre
Platform, Adventure
Developer
Sonic Team
Publisher
Sega
Release
November 14, 2006
Sonic already had a rough time transitioning into 3D with the Adventure games, but we mostly forgave them for all the interesting things they tried to do. By the time Sonic ’06 was coming around, everyone expected Sega would finally have a solid understanding of how to make Sonic fun in 3D without any caveats. Nope. Sonic ’06 came out as a rushed, buggy, and painfully boring game. There’s almost too much to say here, so we won’t even talk about the loading times, glitches, or bugs. Foundationally, Sonic ’06 is terrible. Every character, but Sonic especially, is unwieldy in how fast they accelerate and stop. Levels are confusing and repetitive with terrible physics puzzles, and bosses can softlock the game if you get just a little unlucky. Oh, and there’s the whole Elise kissing Sonic thing that somehow made it in. Sonic ’06 didn’t kill Sonic, but it came as close.
Sonic The Hedgehog E3 2006 trailer

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5
60%
Platforms
PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One
Genre
Sport, Arcade
Developer
Disruptive Games, Robomodo
Publisher
Activision
Release
September 29, 2015
The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series seemed unstoppable. The first four games, THUG, and American Wasteland are all beloved games from the PS2 generation. After years with no proper entry in the series, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 was announced and expectations were sky-high. On paper, it seemed like everything fans would want: a return to the classic arcade structure, new levels, more tricks, and plenty of skaters to play as. And then the game came out and we saw what Activision had done to our beloved franchise. The gameplay had been butchered by a new control system, the frame rate tanked almost constantly, it was full of bugs, and the new missions were boring. The fact that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 could make skateboarding boring is the real nail in the coffin.
Tony Hawk Pro Skater - Tony Reveals The First Footage at E3

Star Fox Adventures

Star Fox Adventures
72%
Platforms
Nintendo GameCube
Genre
Shooter, Puzzle, Role-playing (RPG), Simulator
Developer
Rare
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
September 22, 2002
There are sadly a lot of Star Fox games that we could have picked. The first two games on SNES and N64 are classics, yet Nintendo’s reluctance to make another space rail-shooter in the same style without some wacky gimmick or genre shift has kept the series on life support. No example is worse than Star Fox Adventures, a game made by Rare that was never intended to star Fox at all. This is essentially a Zelda-like adventure game, but with none of the creative items, interesting characters, or fun combat. The pacing is a drag, the combat is clunky and repetitive, and it has absolutely nothing to do with Star Fox…until the very end. Spoiler alert, but this game shoehorns in Andross as the final boss instead of letting you fight the new character that had been built up all game.
Star Fox Adventures: Dinosaur Planet - Space World 2001 Trailer

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 6
65%
Platforms
PlayStation 3, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox 360
Genre
Shooter, Adventure
Developer
Capcom
Publisher
Capcom
Release
October 02, 2012
After Resident Evil 4, and certainly after 5, there was some concern that the franchise was moving too far away from its horror roots and into the world of action. Those fears were realized with Resident Evil 6, which is almost unrecognizable to the rest of the franchise outside of its characters. The game is split into different chapters that each focus on different pairs of characters, which is a cool idea, but never capitalized on. Instead, the pacing is uneven and the gameplay feels at odds with itself. It is bereft of anything related to horror except for the existence of zombies and seems more concerned with bombarding the player with big setpiece moments. There’s no tension, atmosphere, or even a strong story to hold onto here. The only saving grace is that it can be fun if you ignore everything and just play it as an action co-op game.
Resident Evil 6 reveal trailer

Metal Gear Survive

Metal Gear Survive
32%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One
Genre
Shooter, Strategy, Adventure
Developer
Konami
Publisher
Konami
Release
February 20, 2018
Anyone could’ve predicted that a new Metal Gear game without Hideo Kojima would be a bad idea, but we doubt anyone could’ve known just how bad it would be. Metal Gear Survive is built off of Metal Gear V, but decides to turn this stealth game into…a zombie game with base building and tower defense mechanics. If that isn’t a fundamental misunderstanding of the Metal Gear IP we don’t know what is. There are no fun characters here, no innovative gameplay ideas, and no grand plots to sink your teeth into. All Metal Gear Survive is, is a basic survival game with uninteresting zombie enemies and a repetitive gameplay loop. Oh, and with microtransactions for more save slots, because why not?
Official-METAL GEAR SURVIVE Single Player Trailer | KONAMI (ESRB)

