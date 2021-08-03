Microsoft has announced the titles that are entering and exiting its Xbox Game Pass service in August. The biggest name is Grand Theft Auto V, which will be leaving the platform on August 8 for both cloud and console play. In exchange, Microsoft is adding indie heavyweights like Hades, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and two entries in the Skate franchise to Game Pass in August. Starting on August 10, the service will also feature several titles from racing game developer Codemasters, including Dirt 4, F1 2020, and more.

Xbox Game Pass encompasses traditional console gaming on Xbox, PC gaming through Windows, and cloud gaming for a variety of mobile devices. Each of the games coming this month is available on one or more of these three platforms. All of this month’s titles are available on PC, with the exception of Skate 3 and Skate, which are available on cloud gaming and console, respectively.

Codemasters’ games will be available to Game Pass subscribers through EA Play starting on August 10. The additions of Dirt 4, Dirt Rally, Dirt Rally 2.0, F1 2020, and Grid give racing game fans a variety of titles to choose from. Microsoft didn’t say how long the titles will be available, but like just about everything on Game Pass, they’ll likely be available for a limited time.

Other titles coming to Game Pass this month include Curse of the Dead Gods, a roguelike; Dodgeball Academia, an indie sports RPG from Microsoft’s ID@Xbox program; and Lumines Remastered, a sound and light puzzle game. Subscribers will also get to preview Starmancer, an upcoming space management sim from Ominux Games and Chucklefish, the publisher behind Stardew Valley.

Besides GTA V, several titles are leaving Game Pass. On August 15, Ape Out, Crossing Souls, Darksiders Genesis, Don’t Starve, Final Fantasy VII, and Train Sim World 2020 will no longer be available. The full list of arriving and departing titles can be seen on the Xbox website.

