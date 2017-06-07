Digital Trends
Xbox Game Pass: What is it, and what games are included?

On June 1, Microsoft launched the Xbox Game Pass program, which provides gamers with access to a catalog of Xbox 360 games for a flat monthly fee, as well as discounts on a number of Xbox One games. Fans have long been clamoring for such a program, especially given the existence of Sony’s PlayStation Now, which offers a similar service to PlayStation 4 devotees. Microsoft has promised to add new games to the catalog every month, and subscribers won’t need Xbox Live Gold to take advantage of the program (except to play online).

A subscription to Game Pass will run you $10/month, and you’ll need to download games to your hard drive. Before you commit, you probably want to know which games are included. We’ve got a handy, dandy list of free and discounted games available through the program. Happy gaming.

Xbox One games

Title

Price
#IDARB $12
Blood Bowl 2 $32
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 $16
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons $16
Defense Grid 2 $12
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die $12
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition $24
Electronic Super Joy $8
Farming Simulator 15 $13
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Not priced
Halo 5: Guardians $32
Halo: Spartan Assault $4
JumpJet Rex $8
Knight Squad $12
KYUB $8
Layers of Fear $16
Lumo $16
Mad Max $16
Massive Chalice $16
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood $12
Mega Coin Squad $12
Mega Man Legacy Collection $12
NBA 2K16 $32
OlliOlli $8
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition $16
Pumped BMX+ $8
Resident Evil 0 $16
Roundabout $8
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected $16
ScreamRide  $24
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse $16
Steredenn $10
Strider  $12
Sunset Overdrive $24
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings $16
Super Time Force $12
Terraria $16
The Golf Club $24
The Swapper $12
WWE 2K16 $32

Xbox 360 games

Borderlands 2

Title
 A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
 Age of Booty
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
Banjo-Tooie
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
BioShock
BioShock 2
BioShock Infinite
Borderlands
Bound by Flame
Braid
Capcom Arcade Cabinet
CastleStorm
Comic Jumper
Comix Zone
Dark Void
de Blob 2
Defense Grid
Dig Dug
 Double Dragon Neon
 Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mysteria
Fable III
Final Fight: Double Impact
Flock!
Galaga Legions DX
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
GRID 2
Hexic 2
Iron Brigade
Jetpac Refuelled
Joe Danger Special Edition
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joy Ride Turbo
Kameo
LEGO Batman
Metal Slug 3
Monday Night Combat
 Ms. Splosion Man
MX vs. ATV Reflex
N+
NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+
Pac-Man Museum
Perfect Dark Zero
Sacred 3
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max Save the World
Samurai Shodown II
Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
 Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
Soul Calibur
Soul Calibur II HD
Spelunky
Splosion Man
Stacking
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
King of Fighters 98: Ultimate Match
The Maw
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers: Cold War
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
XCOM: Enemy Within