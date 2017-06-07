Xbox Game Pass: What is it, and what games are included?

On June 1, Microsoft launched the Xbox Game Pass program, which provides gamers with access to a catalog of Xbox 360 games for a flat monthly fee, as well as discounts on a number of Xbox One games. Fans have long been clamoring for such a program, especially given the existence of Sony’s PlayStation Now, which offers a similar service to PlayStation 4 devotees. Microsoft has promised to add new games to the catalog every month, and subscribers won’t need Xbox Live Gold to take advantage of the program (except to play online).

A subscription to Game Pass will run you $10/month, and you’ll need to download games to your hard drive. Before you commit, you probably want to know which games are included. We’ve got a handy, dandy list of free and discounted games available through the program. Happy gaming.

Xbox One games

Title Price #IDARB $12 Blood Bowl 2 $32 The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 $16 Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons $16 Defense Grid 2 $12 D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die $12 DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition $24 Electronic Super Joy $8 Farming Simulator 15 $13 Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Not priced Halo 5: Guardians $32 Halo: Spartan Assault $4 JumpJet Rex $8 Knight Squad $12 KYUB $8 Layers of Fear $16 Lumo $16 Mad Max $16 Massive Chalice $16 Max: The Curse of Brotherhood $12 Mega Coin Squad $12 Mega Man Legacy Collection $12 NBA 2K16 $32 OlliOlli $8 Payday 2: Crimewave Edition $16 Pumped BMX+ $8 Resident Evil 0 $16 Roundabout $8 Saints Row IV: Re-Elected $16 ScreamRide $24 Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse $16 Steredenn $10 Strider $12 Sunset Overdrive $24 Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings $16 Super Time Force $12 Terraria $16 The Golf Club $24 The Swapper $12 WWE 2K16 $32

Xbox 360 games