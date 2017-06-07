Xbox Game Pass: What is it, and what games are included?

On June 1, Microsoft launched the Xbox Game Pass program, which provides gamers with access to a catalog of Xbox 360 games for a flat monthly fee, as well as discounts on a number of Xbox One games. Fans have long been clamoring for such a program, especially given the existence of Sony’s PlayStation Now, which offers a similar service to PlayStation 4 devotees. Microsoft has promised to add new games to the catalog every month, and subscribers won’t need Xbox Live Gold to take advantage of the program (except to play online).
A subscription to Game Pass will run you $10/month, and you’ll need to download games to your hard drive. Before you commit, you probably want to know which games are included. We’ve got a handy, dandy list of free and discounted games available through the program. Happy gaming.
Xbox One games
|
Title
|
Price
|#IDARB
|$12
|Blood Bowl 2
|$32
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|$16
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
|$16
|Defense Grid 2
|$12
|D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
|$12
|DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|$24
|Electronic Super Joy
|$8
|Farming Simulator 15
|$13
|Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
|Not priced
|Halo 5: Guardians
|$32
|Halo: Spartan Assault
|$4
|JumpJet Rex
|$8
|Knight Squad
|$12
|KYUB
|$8
|Layers of Fear
|$16
|Lumo
|$16
|Mad Max
|$16
|Massive Chalice
|$16
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|$12
|Mega Coin Squad
|$12
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|$12
|NBA 2K16
|$32
|OlliOlli
|$8
|Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
|$16
|Pumped BMX+
|$8
|Resident Evil 0
|$16
|Roundabout
|$8
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|$16
|ScreamRide
|$24
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|$16
|Steredenn
|$10
|Strider
|$12
|Sunset Overdrive
|$24
|Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
|$16
|Super Time Force
|$12
|Terraria
|$16
|The Golf Club
|$24
|The Swapper
|$12
|WWE 2K16
|$32
Xbox 360 games
|
Title
|A Kingdom for Keflings
|A World of Keflings
|Age of Booty
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
|Banjo-Tooie
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|BioShock
|BioShock 2
|BioShock Infinite
|Borderlands
|Bound by Flame
|Braid
|Capcom Arcade Cabinet
|CastleStorm
|Comic Jumper
|Comix Zone
|Dark Void
|de Blob 2
|Defense Grid
|Dig Dug
|Double Dragon Neon
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mysteria
|Fable III
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Flock!
|Galaga Legions DX
|Gears of War
|Gears of War 2
|Gears of War 3
|Gears of War: Judgment
|GRID 2
|Hexic 2
|Iron Brigade
|Jetpac Refuelled
|Joe Danger Special Edition
|Joe Danger 2: The Movie
|Joy Ride Turbo
|Kameo
|LEGO Batman
|Metal Slug 3
|Monday Night Combat
|Ms. Splosion Man
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|N+
|NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
|Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
|Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+
|Pac-Man Museum
|Perfect Dark Zero
|Sacred 3
|Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
|Sam & Max Save the World
|Samurai Shodown II
|Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
|Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
|Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
|Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
|Soul Calibur
|Soul Calibur II HD
|Spelunky
|Splosion Man
|Stacking
|Tekken Tag Tournament 2
|King of Fighters 98: Ultimate Match
|The Maw
|Toy Soldiers
|Toy Soldiers: Cold War
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
|Viva Piñata
|Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
|XCOM: Enemy Within