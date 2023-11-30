One of the year’s biggest sleeper hits is now on Xbox Game Pass

We’ve learned about which games are coming to Xbox Game Pass between now and December 15, and it’s an awesome batch. Some titles are hitting Microsoft’s subscription service the day they launch over the next couple of weeks, but the biggest standout in this group of games is one of 2023’s biggest sleeper hits: Remnant 2 from Gunfire Games and Gearbox Entertainment. The best part is that it hit the service today.
Remnant II is a multiversal Soulslike shooter that was released on PC and consoles in July. Although it flew under the radar before release, Remnant II was a surprise hit, selling 2 million copies within two months of launch. In particular, we praised the game’s compelling boss design as well as its first DLC pack for going bigger and bolder in scope. It’s also a looter shooter with rougelite elements, so if you’re looking for a new game that will keep you engaged for dozens of hours during the holidays, this sleeper hit is a great choice. Its predecessor, 2019’s Remnant: From the Ashes, is also available via Xbox Game Pass now if you want to see where this series began.
Notably, Xbox Game Pass Core is also getting two new additions to its game roster — Chivalry 2 and Totally Reliable Delivery Service — on December 6. As for what’s coming to main versions of Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, refer to the list of December Xbox Game Pass titles below:
- Spirit of the North – December 1
- SteamWorld Build – December 1
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – December 5
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – December 5
- While the Iron’s Hot – December 5
- World War Z: Aftermath – December 5
- Goat Simulator 3 – December 7
- Against the Storm – December 8
- Tin Hearts – December 12
- Far Cry 6 – December 14
As is the case every 15 days or so days, some games are unfortunately leaving the service come December 15. Chained Echoes, Opus Magnum, Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, and Rubber Bandits are those titles.
