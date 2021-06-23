Xbox Game Pass adds Need for Speed, drops Monster Hunter

The next game lineup for Xbox Game Pass just got announced through the official Xbox news site. While the list includes some heavy hitters like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, the service is losing some major games at the end of the month as well.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, and even Android devices thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s quickly become a big selling point for the Xbox brand, allowing gamers to access tons of games, both new and old, by paying a set premium.

Many different games will be making their way to the service between now and July 1. Worms Rumble, a multiplayer Worms game that launched on PS Plus, is available on cloud, console, and PC starting today.

On June 24, subscribers will have access to Iron Harvest (PC), Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (console and PC), and Prodeus (PC). Five more games will hit the service on July 1: Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (cloud), Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (cloud, console, and PC), Gang Beasts (cloud, console, and PC), Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (cloud, console, and PC), and Limbo (cloud, console, and PC).

While new games are coming, a few will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 30, including Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, Mistover, Monster Hunter World, Out of the Park Baseball 21, The Outer Wilds, Soulcalibur VI, and The Messenger. As always, subscribers can opt to buy those games and receive a 20% discount.

