  1. Gaming

Xbox Game Pass adds Need for Speed, drops Monster Hunter

By

The next game lineup for Xbox Game Pass just got announced through the official Xbox news site. While the list includes some heavy hitters like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, the service is losing some major games at the end of the month as well.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, and even Android devices thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s quickly become a big selling point for the Xbox brand, allowing gamers to access tons of games, both new and old, by paying a set premium.

Many different games will be making their way to the service between now and July 1. Worms Rumble, a multiplayer Worms game that launched on PS Plus, is available on cloud, console, and PC starting today.

On June 24, subscribers will have access to Iron Harvest (PC), Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (console and PC), and Prodeus (PC). Five more games will hit the service on July 1: Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (cloud), Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (cloud, console, and PC), Gang Beasts (cloud, console, and PC), Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (cloud, console, and PC), and Limbo (cloud, console, and PC).

While new games are coming, a few will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 30, including Battle Chasers: NightwarMarvel vs Capcom: InfiniteMistoverMonster Hunter WorldOut of the Park Baseball 21, The Outer WildsSoulcalibur VI, and The Messenger. As always, subscribers can opt to buy those games and receive a 20% discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2021: The best sales you can still shop

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day external hard drive deals 2021: The best sales you can still shop

how much space does security camera video footage require western digital passport external hard drive

Best Prime Day video game deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

final fantasy vii remake length how many chapters ff7 duo

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized

Best Prime Day gaming headset deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights

Best Prime Day gaming deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Deals

Best Prime Day gaming chair deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

A fan-made Space Jam beat-’em-up game is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Bugs Bunny fights robots in Space Jam a New Legacy The Game.

Here’s every game you want to play in 4K and HDR on the PlayStation 4 Pro

resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl

Best Prime Day Razer deals for 2021

razer kraken v3 x news https hybrismediaprod blob core windows net sys master phoenix images container ha2 h38 9081219973150

Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop for Prime Day

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

You DO NOT want to miss this Prime Day Razer gaming mouse deal

editors picks prime day 2021 razer deathadder v2 mouse

All the games that support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

amd super resolution game support fidelityfx games featured