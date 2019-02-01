Digital Trends
Xbox Live is hit by connection issues for the second time in a week

Xbox Live issues arrive just in time for the 'Anthem' demo

Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller hand
Xbox Live is having a pretty rough week. Just days after server problems left players unable to sign in or even play their offline games, it has been hit with another set of issues — and Microsoft doesn’t know the cause yet.

On the official Xbox Support Twitter account, Microsoft said that players could be experiencing issues related to signing in or accessing “previously purchased content” and that its teams were working to identify the issue.

The problem is affecting Xbox One users as well as those using the Xbox services on Windows 10, though there are some users who say they are still able to access Xbox Live on their consoles. We experienced difficulty in the Xbox mobile app, as well, though these issues appear to be more intermittent.

If you’re encountering problems with Xbox Live on your system, be sure to follow the Xbox Support Twitter account for the latest information. The Xbox Live status page on Microsoft’s website is also a great resource, as it updates as the teams learn more information, and you can choose to be notified whenever an affected feature is back to working as it should.

The issue doesn’t appear to be quite as severe as the one Xbox One players dealt with earlier this week, which gave them a completely black screen. If this occurs with your system, you might experience luck disconnecting it from the internet entirely, but the previous issue was resolved within a few hours.

The timing could have been better for Xbox Live to experience issues, as the open demo period for Anthem began on Friday, February 1. Unlike the VIP demo held the previous weekend, the open demo doesn’t require that players pre-order the game, so you can get accustomed to the game’s combat, world, and story before deciding whether you want to make a purchase. Anthem encountered its own problems with online connectivity on all platforms during the first demo, as well.

For other Xbox One problems not related to the current Xbox Live issue, you can use our troubleshooting guide. It features information on a wide variety of issues, including disc drive errors, updating problems, power issues, games freezing, and problems related to audio.

