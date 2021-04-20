Microsoft is rolling out a new update for Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insider members that will allow users to see all active Quick Resume saves on the Xbox Series X/S. This feature makes it easier to navigate through all suspended games for quick and easy access.

Quick Resume is a feature introduced with Xbox Series X/S that allows players to suspend and save the current state of a game. This means users can quickly jump between titles, picking up right from the most recent save with ease.

The update will also include a list on the console’s Guide feature that indicates all of the games that support Quick Resume. This theoretically should prevent users from losing progress in games that don’t support it.

While Microsoft briefly covered the new features in an Xbox Wire post, Xbox Engineering Lead Eden Marie has a much more detailed explanation of the new Quick Resume enhancements as part of a Twitter thread.

Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders: in case you were wondering why I shared that tip on reordering groups! See what's stored in Quick Resume from your groups list (Guide, Home and My games & apps) and see if your running game supports Quick Resume in the Guide: pic.twitter.com/AnPEP4JSae — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) April 19, 2021

Eden’s tweet features images ofwhat the Quick Resume menu looks like, and advises users to “delete your Quick Resume save for games you don’t care about anymore.”

That isn’t all users can expect from the update. Xbox Series X is getting a new audio feature that allows players to enable sound to pass through the console itself, directly to a home setup, for better quality. The update also addresses certain issues such as Hulu app crashes, incorrect profile colors displaying, and audio problems when Dolby Atmos is enabled.

Remember, this update is currently for Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insider members only, but will roll out to all users at a later time. Xbox Insiders get to test updates early to provide feedback before they go live worldwide.

Editors' Recommendations