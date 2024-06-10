 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

XDefiant is getting some massive updates for its Season 1 launch

By
XDefiant: Season One Reveal | Ubisoft Forward
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

XDefiant, Ubisoft’s PVP free-to-play shooter, is going strong after a release last month, and its upcoming first season is adding a ton of new features for the players who’ve stuck around.

Recommended Videos

The studio showed off the highlights during the Ubisoft Forward on Monday, and it’s looking like a full slate for its July 2 launch. Ubisoft had previously released a seasonal roadmap, which teased that the game would be getting a new faction, new maps, new weapons, and more. The announcement confirms a lot of these details for its first season.

Related

One of the more interesting announcements involves a new map each month. For Season 1, players will get three maps: Clubhouse, Daytona, and Rockefeller. Live service games releasing maps isn’t anything new, but one new map per month is quite a lofty goal.

Ubisoft also announced a new XDefiant faction: GSK from the Rainbow Six series. There will be a new ranked progression system, which will give players rewards if they make their way through it. Finally, there’s upcoming capture the flag mode, putting it in line with a lot of its competition in terms of gameplay.

The studio is also celebrating the announcement with some free goodies. If people log in and play the game within the next 48 hours, they’ll also get three free eruption skins.

There’s going to be plenty of more coming up, and Ubisoft will be doing a full reveal on July 1.

XDefiant had a rocky launch, with server issues that made the online game unplayable. However, it’s continued on and, according to Insider Gaming, has been a big success for the studio.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Fable finally shows off some gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase
fable new trailer xbox game showcase

Fable finally got a big blowout trailer showing off some gameplay during the Xbox Games Showcase. It still does not have a firm release date, however.

Fable was first announced back in 2020, and since then fans have been chomping at the bit for any new information. After another yearly check-in with Fable, developed by Playground Games, we now know the game is set to release in 2025.

Read more
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s release date remains a mystery
Indiana drawing a circle in red.

A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle premiered during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. No firm release date was given, and the trailer just reiterates a window of 2024.

The new trailer gave us a better look at what Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will play like when it launches later this year. The footage shown off features Indy in a frozen battleship in the Himalayas searching for an artifact before he is taken hostage and interrogated by Nazis. The scene is full of quick dialogue and improvisation, just like the source material.

Read more
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 could change the first-person shooter forever
call of duty black ops 6 preview bo6 multiplayer omnimovement

The stakes have never been higher for Call of Duty. With the series officially under Microsoft’s wing and being heralded as Xbox’s biggest first-party franchise, the next entry needs to deliver. That would be stressful enough as is, but it's doubly anxiety-inducing for developer Treyarch. Not only is it ushering in a new era for Xbox, but it’s about to release a foundation-shaking moment for the franchise at large with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

At first glance, the latest entry in the long-running shooter series might just seem like another Call of Duty game, a reliable product spit out of a well-oiled machine. That’s not exactly the case. Black Ops 6 is more of a reinvention than it looks, turning the military shooter into a full-on spy thriller. A tonal shift like that isn’t just a matter of writing a blockbuster story filled with political intrigue. It requires a deeper overhaul of how fans actually play Call of Duty. And that’s exactly what Treyarch is delivering.

Read more