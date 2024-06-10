XDefiant: Season One Reveal | Ubisoft Forward

XDefiant, Ubisoft’s PVP free-to-play shooter, is going strong after a release last month, and its upcoming first season is adding a ton of new features for the players who’ve stuck around.

Recommended Videos

The studio showed off the highlights during the Ubisoft Forward on Monday, and it’s looking like a full slate for its July 2 launch. Ubisoft had previously released a seasonal roadmap, which teased that the game would be getting a new faction, new maps, new weapons, and more. The announcement confirms a lot of these details for its first season.

One of the more interesting announcements involves a new map each month. For Season 1, players will get three maps: Clubhouse, Daytona, and Rockefeller. Live service games releasing maps isn’t anything new, but one new map per month is quite a lofty goal.

Ubisoft also announced a new XDefiant faction: GSK from the Rainbow Six series. There will be a new ranked progression system, which will give players rewards if they make their way through it. Finally, there’s upcoming capture the flag mode, putting it in line with a lot of its competition in terms of gameplay.

The studio is also celebrating the announcement with some free goodies. If people log in and play the game within the next 48 hours, they’ll also get three free eruption skins.

There’s going to be plenty of more coming up, and Ubisoft will be doing a full reveal on July 1.

XDefiant had a rocky launch, with server issues that made the online game unplayable. However, it’s continued on and, according to Insider Gaming, has been a big success for the studio.

Editors' Recommendations