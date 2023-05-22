The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is absolutely bursting at the seams with side content to uncover and complete, but activating some quests requires you to have another quest started first. This is the case with “The Beast and the Princess,” which requires you to have already started the “Potential Princess Sightings” quest at Lucky Clover Gazette before visiting Penn at the New Serenne Stable in North Hyrule Plain. If you’ve already started this quest, though, we’ll tell you how to complete it below.

How to complete The Beast and the Princess quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you speak to Penn at New Serenne Stable, he’ll tell you about a potential Princess Zelda sighting to the south, claiming she was seen riding on some type of beast. It sounds like we’re headed down to the coast, so make your way far south to the Bronas Forest either on foot or by making use of nearby Skyview Towers or shrines. For reference, the closest shrine to this area is Jojo-u-u Shrine, so fast traveling there can get you a massive head start on wrapping up the quest. Regardless of how you get down here, though, our next stop is Lakeside Stable.

When you reach Lakeside Stable, look across the ravine and glide over to an NPC named Cima who is relaxing by a nearby bonfire. Engage in some dialogue to learn the truth about Princess Zelda and the beasts in the area, and then wrap up your conversation. About this time, Penn will show up and speak to you, too, ultimately bringing a close to the quest and giving you some rupees as thanks for investigating the mystery.

Editors' Recommendations