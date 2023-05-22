 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to complete The Beast and the Princess quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Billy Givens
By

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is absolutely bursting at the seams with side content to uncover and complete, but activating some quests requires you to have another quest started first. This is the case with “The Beast and the Princess,” which requires you to have already started the “Potential Princess Sightings” quest at Lucky Clover Gazette before visiting Penn at the New Serenne Stable in North Hyrule Plain. If you’ve already started this quest, though, we’ll tell you how to complete it below.

How to complete The Beast and the Princess quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you speak to Penn at New Serenne Stable, he’ll tell you about a potential Princess Zelda sighting to the south, claiming she was seen riding on some type of beast. It sounds like we’re headed down to the coast, so make your way far south to the Bronas Forest either on foot or by making use of nearby Skyview Towers or shrines. For reference, the closest shrine to this area is Jojo-u-u Shrine, so fast traveling there can get you a massive head start on wrapping up the quest. Regardless of how you get down here, though, our next stop is Lakeside Stable.

A map showing where to go to meet Cima

When you reach Lakeside Stable, look across the ravine and glide over to an NPC named Cima who is relaxing by a nearby bonfire. Engage in some dialogue to learn the truth about Princess Zelda and the beasts in the area, and then wrap up your conversation. About this time, Penn will show up and speak to you, too, ultimately bringing a close to the quest and giving you some rupees as thanks for investigating the mystery.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now and save $10
Zelda holds a tear-shaped object in her hand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's final trailer.

Of the most highly anticipated video games of the year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has finally come out, and the reviewers are raving. If you missed out on grabbing this title on launch day, don't worry. We have a unique discount code for you that will still get you this game for only $60. Shop at Super at the link below, use the code 'DTZELDA' at checkout and save $10. This deal is active until the end of June, but that doesn't mean stock will last. Anyways, how could you wait any longer to play this incredible game?

Why you should buy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at Super
Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild, a groundbreaking entry in the Zelda series and a major influence on nearly every open-world game since. Kingdom looks like it will innovate even further, while basically being the same game. During a ten-minute gameplay demo, Zelda's series producer, Eiji Aonuma, revealed a new core gameplay element: fusing. Link can now fuse together, say, a stick and a rock to make a new hammer. Given the creativity that plenty of Breath of the Wild players have shown us over the last five years, this new system is likely to produce some inventive ways of moving around the world and fighting enemies. Digital Trends' own gaming editor already started creating wild vehicles in his Tears of the Kingdom hands on.

Read more
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s sequel should go full Death Stranding
Sam Porter walks across a landscape in Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

During my The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom playthrough, I couldn’t stop thinking about Death Stranding.

Hideo Kojima’s one-of-a-kind “strand game” sprung to mind every time I crafted an ingenious device that would let me traverse Hyrule more easily. I felt like Sam Porter Bridges laying down ladders and ziplines to cut through the rough landscapes of postapocalyptic America. I kept joking to myself that Tears of the Kingdom is a strand game. The more I see players sharing their creations, though, the more serious I’m becoming about that claim.

Read more
The best weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link holding the master sword in the clouds.

Prior to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link's arsenal of weapons was usually limited to a couple of options. You could count on having a sword, a ranged weapon like a bow, and a handful of other weapons. But since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues with the weapon durability system from that game, Link will be swapping out weapons far more frequently.

Since just about anything can be used as a weapon, even a stick, the power difference between the worst and best weapons is massive. Just as massive, however, is the size of Hyrule this time around. That can make the best, more unique weapons far more difficult to get your hands on. If you're trying to gear up before taking the fight to Ganon, here are the best weapons and where to find them in Tears of the Kingdom.
Best weapons and where to find them

Read more