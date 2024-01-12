 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get the Buster Sword in Apex Legends and how it works

Billy Givens
By

Apex Legends has crossed over with various properties to some degree, but the current Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event marks the most substantial crossover the popular battle royale has seen thus far. With tons of Final Fantasy VII-themed character and weapon skins, it’s pretty much exactly what fans need to get pumped for the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth next month. In addition to all of the cosmetics you can buy is the addition of the iconic Buster Sword that can be found and wielded against your opponents during matches. Below, we’ll tell you where to find Cloud Strife’s weapon of choice and how it works.

How to get the Buster Sword

You can find the Buster Sword in multiple locationsduring each match by looking for bright red beams coming off the ground. When coming upon one of these red beams, you’ll see the Buster Sword stuck in the ground, so just walk over and pick it up to add it to one of your weapon slots. Bear in mind that the Buster Sword can also be found in Neutral Care Packages or on the ground next to fallen players who had one, so the chances of you finding one in each match are relatively high.

Buster Sword location
EA

Once you’ve equipped a Buster Sword, you’ll be able to dish out some pretty impressive damage to foes if you can close the gap on them. The weapon’s light attacks will deal 25 damage per hit, while heavy attacks output a whopping 60 damage, meaning just a few good swings from this bad boy can put someone down. You can also launch into the air and slam down on unsuspecting players below, or even use the sword to block incoming attacks by holding down the same button you use for aiming.

Recommended Videos

Perhaps the most exciting part of having a Buster Sword, however, is the Limit Break ability. This takes every other ability off of cooldown while granting you some damage reduction and improved speed, letting you close in on enemies and slash them down with ease. It’s quite a boon and can change the tide of battle very quickly when in the right hands.

Related

If it’s not obvious by now, we highly recommend tracking down a Buster Sword to keep on you in each match, so get out there and get wild with it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Where to get Ballistic Shields in Fortnite and how they work
ballistic shield

You can always count on Epic to find new and exciting ways to keep Fortnite feeling fresh all these years later. Chapter 5, season 1 has kept up that trend with a variety of thrilling items that change up the meta a lot, including the Ballistic Shield, which may be the best personal defensive item ever added to the game. Here's where to find them and how they work.
Where to get Ballistic Shields and how they work
Ballistic Shields can be found on the ground or in chests all across the map. Even so, it's quite a rare item, so you could spend a match or two without seeing one unless you track down and take out your foes – which you'll presumably be doing anyway.

The Ballistic Shield may be one of the new season's most powerful and noteworthy new items, as it offers some substantial defensive possibilities that can really come in handy during firefights. By equipping and holding it up, you'll gain a significant amount of protection for your body while being granted a pistol that you can use to shoot your foes. While the shield can be temporarily disabled after taking enough hits, it absorbs quite a lot of bullets that would otherwise be going into you.

Read more
Where to get Grapple Blades in Fortnite and how they work
grapple blade

With each new season of Fortnite, you can count on there being at least some sort of mobility item added that helps you quickly move across the map in a unique and exciting way. With the arrival of chapter 5, season 1, players can now seek out and equip the brand-new Grapple Blade item. If you want all of the mobility of a Web-Slinger with the damage output of a Kinetic Blade, you'll want to pick one of these up. Here's where to find them and how they work.
Where to get Grapple Blades and how they work
Grapple Blades can be found on the ground and in chests all across this season's map. Keep in mind, however, that they're relatively rare, meaning it's sometimes possible to go entire matches without seeing one. Of course, that's just a good incentive to track down and defeat your opponents to see if they leave one behind.

When this hybrid mobility and damage item is equipped, you'll notice that it shows a cursor on surfaces you can grapple to. Doing so will send you propelling toward the surface pretty quickly, making it a great choice for escaping a firefight or finding high ground in the midst of one. But before you get carried away, it's worth noting that you only have four charges at a time with a Grapple Blade, though it will recharge one at a time every 12 seconds.

Read more
Got a PS5? Here’s how to get 6 free months of Apple Music
Apple Music on a PS5.

Apple is offering PlayStation 5 (PS5) owners six free months of its Apple Music streaming service.

In a deal with PlayStation maker Sony, Apple is letting PS5 owners enjoy all the benefits of the music streaming service, which offers around 100 million tracks for ad-free listening.

Read more