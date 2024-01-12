How to get the Buster Sword in Apex Legends and how it works

Apex Legends has crossed over with various properties to some degree, but the current Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event marks the most substantial crossover the popular battle royale has seen thus far. With tons of Final Fantasy VII-themed character and weapon skins, it’s pretty much exactly what fans need to get pumped for the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth next month. In addition to all of the cosmetics you can buy is the addition of the iconic Buster Sword that can be found and wielded against your opponents during matches. Below, we’ll tell you where to find Cloud Strife’s weapon of choice and how it works.

How to get the Buster Sword

You can find the Buster Sword in multiple locationsduring each match by looking for bright red beams coming off the ground. When coming upon one of these red beams, you’ll see the Buster Sword stuck in the ground, so just walk over and pick it up to add it to one of your weapon slots. Bear in mind that the Buster Sword can also be found in Neutral Care Packages or on the ground next to fallen players who had one, so the chances of you finding one in each match are relatively high.

Once you’ve equipped a Buster Sword, you’ll be able to dish out some pretty impressive damage to foes if you can close the gap on them. The weapon’s light attacks will deal 25 damage per hit, while heavy attacks output a whopping 60 damage, meaning just a few good swings from this bad boy can put someone down. You can also launch into the air and slam down on unsuspecting players below, or even use the sword to block incoming attacks by holding down the same button you use for aiming.

Perhaps the most exciting part of having a Buster Sword, however, is the Limit Break ability. This takes every other ability off of cooldown while granting you some damage reduction and improved speed, letting you close in on enemies and slash them down with ease. It’s quite a boon and can change the tide of battle very quickly when in the right hands.

If it’s not obvious by now, we highly recommend tracking down a Buster Sword to keep on you in each match, so get out there and get wild with it.

