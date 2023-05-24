How to get the Biggoron sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

One of the most difficult items to obtain in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was no doubt the massive Biggoron's Sword. This giant blade required you to complete a series of hidden side objectives all across Hyrule, but the result was more than worth it. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sword is back, but doesn't take nearly as long to get. It still isn't easy, however, so let's run through how to get the Biggoron's Sword in Tears of the Kingdom so you can hack and slash your way to victory.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 20 minutes What You Need Reach Skull Lake Chasm

How to get the Biggoron's Sword

Most of Link's weapons and outfits you can find in Tears of the Kingdom are hidden away in the depths, and that includes the Biggoron's Sword. Be ready for a tough fight to claim this sword, because you have a mini-boss waiting for you.

Step 1: Travel to Skull Lake in the Akkala region.

Step 2: Go down the Skull Lake Chasm and light up the area with a Brightbloom Seed.

Step 3: You will instantly be swarmed by a mob of enemies.

Step 4: Taking out all the smaller enemies will wake up the Stalnox.

Step 5: Take down the massive Stalnox with whatever weapons you have available by shooting its eye and smacking it around.

Step 6: Crack open the chest at the end of the arena and claim the Biggoron's Sword.

The Biggoron's Sword is a two-handed sword with 36 damage that you can Fuse with other items to make it even more powerful. If you like big, strong weapons, this one is great to keep around.

