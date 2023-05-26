 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get the true ending in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jesse Lennox
By

We all know and love both Breath of the Wild and now The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the incredible amount of freedom afforded to us. Not only are you free to explore in any direction you so choose, but you are even free to march straight from the beginning of the game to the final boss if you think you're up to the challenge. Should you win, the final cutscene will play and the credits will roll. But doing that, or anything short of meeting some specific requirements, will cut your ending short. If you want to see the true ending to Tears of the Kingdom, here's how to unlock an additional scene.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Hard

What You Need

  • Complete all main story quests

  • Get the Master Sword

  • Collect all Memories

How to get the true ending

The true ending in Tears of the Kingdom isn't terribly difficult, but more time-consuming than anything else. Here's what you need to do to get the full ending experience.

Step 1: Complete every main story quest. Before you do the final mission, you should have 23 of 24 complete, with the final one obviously being the last mission.

Step 2: During that process, you should have picked up the Master Sword.

Related

Step 3: This also includes viewing all other memories by finding all the Geoglyphs.

Step 4: Once all those requirements are met, complete the game as normal to get an extra scene which you can view below.

Obviously, major spoilers are in this video so watch at your own peril!

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - True Ending (Secret Ending)

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to complete The Beast and the Princess quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link speaks to Cima and Penn

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is absolutely bursting at the seams with side content to uncover and complete, but activating some quests requires you to have another quest started first. This is the case with "The Beast and the Princess," which requires you to have already started the "Potential Princess Sightings" quest at Lucky Clover Gazette before visiting Penn at the New Serenne Stable in North Hyrule Plain. If you've already started this quest, though, we'll tell you how to complete it below.
How to complete The Beast and the Princess quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
If you speak to Penn at New Serenne Stable, he'll tell you about a potential Princess Zelda sighting to the south, claiming she was seen riding on some type of beast. It sounds like we're headed down to the coast, so make your way far south to the Bronas Forest either on foot or by making use of nearby Skyview Towers or shrines. For reference, the closest shrine to this area is Jojo-u-u Shrine, so fast traveling there can get you a massive head start on wrapping up the quest. Regardless of how you get down here, though, our next stop is Lakeside Stable.

When you reach Lakeside Stable, look across the ravine and glide over to an NPC named Cima who is relaxing by a nearby bonfire. Engage in some dialogue to learn the truth about Princess Zelda and the beasts in the area, and then wrap up your conversation. About this time, Penn will show up and speak to you, too, ultimately bringing a close to the quest and giving you some rupees as thanks for investigating the mystery.

Read more
How to get Autobuild and all schema locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link using autobuild to build a fanplane.

At first, you might be disappointed to see that Link has lost all his core abilities from Breath of the Wild when you first begin The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While those moves were great, what replaces them is even better, and you will likely forget all about those old ones in a matter of hours. Ultrahand in particular is essentially limitless in what you can do with it. Building contraptions, most often vehicles, is easy and intuitive. Still, sometimes you know what you want to build and would rather skip the process of, you know, building it. For that, the game offers you Autobuild.

However, like so many things in Tears of the Kingdom, you have to seek it out in order to utilize it, and the game is perfectly fine with you never stumbling upon it. To save you time building those common contraptions, here's everything you need to know about Autobuild, plus where to find all the Schema Stones in Tears of the Kingdom.
What is Autobuild?

Read more
How to get Wild Greens in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link standing next to Sundelions in Tears of the Kingdom.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you might encounter the Gloom-Borne Illness quest, which requires you to find Wild Greens. However, there isn't actually an item called "Wild Greens," making this quest particularly tricky to complete. In this guide, we'll show you where to find Wild Greens in Tears of the Kingdom.
Where to find Wild Greens

The most important thing to note with this quest is the item you need is actually the Sundelion. The game is purposely vague, making it difficult to know what the actual item you need is. These items are found in various locations around Hyrule, but the most consistent way to find them is to visit a Sky Island around the following coordinates: -2,184, 0966, 1637.

Read more