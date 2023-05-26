How to get the true ending in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

We all know and love both Breath of the Wild and now The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the incredible amount of freedom afforded to us. Not only are you free to explore in any direction you so choose, but you are even free to march straight from the beginning of the game to the final boss if you think you're up to the challenge. Should you win, the final cutscene will play and the credits will roll. But doing that, or anything short of meeting some specific requirements, will cut your ending short. If you want to see the true ending to Tears of the Kingdom, here's how to unlock an additional scene.

Difficulty Hard What You Need Complete all main story quests

Get the Master Sword

Collect all Memories

How to get the true ending

The true ending in Tears of the Kingdom isn't terribly difficult, but more time-consuming than anything else. Here's what you need to do to get the full ending experience.

Step 1: Complete every main story quest. Before you do the final mission, you should have 23 of 24 complete, with the final one obviously being the last mission.

Step 2: During that process, you should have picked up the Master Sword.

Step 3: This also includes viewing all other memories by finding all the Geoglyphs.

Step 4: Once all those requirements are met, complete the game as normal to get an extra scene which you can view below.

Obviously, major spoilers are in this video so watch at your own peril!

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - True Ending (Secret Ending)

