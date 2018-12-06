Enter our giveaway to get a free limited-edition Star Wars inspired parka

Share

It’s giveaway time! This week we’re giving away a limited-edition Star Wars Empire Crew Parka. The jacket is an exact replica of what Lucas and his team wore while filming on the Hardangerjokulen Glacier in Norway back in 1979.

Outdoor apparel manufacturer Columbia Sportswear has perfected its nostalgic apparel offerings when it comes to the Star Wars universe. In the past Columbia has launched jackets inspired by both Rogue One and The Empire Strikes Back. Its latest edition to its clothing line from a galaxy far, far away, is inspired by the filmmakers who shot the iconic second installment of George Lucas’ sweeping space opera. The very real and snowy environment served as the perfect location for the opening scenes of the movie, on what fans know as the ice planet of Hoth. When temperatures on the glacier plunged below zero, the original parka for the cast and crew played a vital role in allowing them to continue working through the difficult weather conditions.

The best part about Columbia’s latest Star Wars jacket is that it holds the vintage look but with a modern tech design. Columbia went to great lengths to re-create the original look of the parka but you’ll find the gear manufacturer incorporated its proprietary Omni-Heat fabrics, which increase warmth by reflecting body heat back at the wearer, into the design. It has also added wind and waterproof fabrics, as well as 200 grams of synthetic insulation that should improve comfort in cold conditions as well.

It comes with a “Darth Vader with flames” chest patch that is a replica of the one worn by the cast and crew of Empire. The jacket also offers a customizable nameplate and a patch that reads “Norway Unit,” just like the original. The GPS coordinates for the Hardangerjokulen Glacier are even stitched into the lining as a reminder of where the film was made.

These exclusive jackets will go on sale in participating Columbia retail locations only and will most likely sell out fast. You’re going to want to get your hands on this stylish jacket and you can testify yourself on how cool the design looks when you see the unboxing on Digital Trends Live on the morning of Thursday, December 6th! Digital Trends Live starts at 9 a.m. PT so tune in.

