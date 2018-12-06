Digital Trends
Giveaways

Enter our giveaway to get a free limited-edition Star Wars inspired parka

Jenifer Calle
By
star wars columbia parka giveaway male model front facing right ar32

It’s giveaway time! This week we’re giving away a limited-edition Star Wars Empire Crew Parka. The jacket is an exact replica of what Lucas and his team wore while filming on the Hardangerjokulen Glacier in Norway back in 1979.

star wars columbia parka giveaway mark carrie gary empire

Outdoor apparel manufacturer Columbia Sportswear has perfected its nostalgic apparel offerings when it comes to the Star Wars universe. In the past Columbia has launched jackets inspired by both Rogue One and The Empire Strikes Back. Its latest edition to its clothing line from a galaxy far, far away, is inspired by the filmmakers who shot the iconic second installment of George Lucas’ sweeping space opera. The very real and snowy environment served as the perfect location for the opening scenes of the movie, on what fans know as the ice planet of Hoth. When temperatures on the glacier plunged below zero, the original parka for the cast and crew played a vital role in allowing them to continue working through the difficult weather conditions.

The best part about Columbia’s latest Star Wars jacket is that it holds the vintage look but with a modern tech design. Columbia went to great lengths to re-create the original look of the parka but you’ll find the gear manufacturer incorporated its proprietary Omni-Heat fabrics, which increase warmth by reflecting body heat back at the wearer, into the design. It has also added wind and waterproof fabrics, as well as 200 grams of synthetic insulation that should improve comfort in cold conditions as well.

It comes with a “Darth Vader with flames” chest patch that is a replica of the one worn by the cast and crew of Empire. The jacket also offers a customizable nameplate and a patch that reads “Norway Unit,” just like the original. The GPS coordinates for the Hardangerjokulen Glacier are even stitched into the lining as a reminder of where the film was made.

These exclusive jackets will go on sale in participating Columbia retail locations only and will most likely sell out fast. You’re going to want to get your hands on this stylish jacket and you can testify yourself on how cool the design looks when you see the unboxing on Digital Trends Live on the morning of Thursday, December 6th! Digital Trends Live starts at 9 a.m. PT so tune in.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Columbia Sportswear Star Wars: The Empire Parka

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Giveaway: SAGE Security & Home Automation + Digital Trends
Dell Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 laptop
Giveaways

Get the best of both worlds: Enter to win a Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 laptop

Can't decide between a laptop and a tablet? The Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 gives you the best of both worlds, and we've teamed up with Dell to give one lucky reader a chance to win one. Read on to find out how to enter for your chance to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
star wars episode ix
Movies & TV

'Star Wars: Episode IX' rumors tease Lando's daughter and the Knights of Ren

Disney and Lucasfilm are bringing back Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams to direct and co-write Star Wars: Episode IX. Here's everything we know about the movie before it premieres in December 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Columbia Star Wars Empire Crew Parka
Outdoors

Columbia’s latest Star Wars jacket will keep you as warm as a Wookiee

Columbia Sportswear introduced a limited edition parka based on the jackets that were worn by the crew that filmed The Empire Strikes Back in 1979 that are sure to be a coveted item for Star Wars fans.
Posted By Kraig Becker
giveaways dt
Giveaways

DT Giveaways

Here you'll find all of our past and current giveaways. We only give away products that we're 100-percent behind and enthusiastic about here in the DT offices. Registration is always free and we don't sell email addresses or anything shady…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
8 things 2018 kids wont experience commonplace money
Deals

Don’t miss your chance to win big with Amazon’s Alexa Prime Day giveaway

Prime Day is almost here, and to celebrate, Amazon is offering some huge prizes to a few lucky winners. If you own an Alexa device, then read on to find out how you cano win $50,000, a new Lexus, a smart home makeover, or a trip for two…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Giveaways

We’re giving away $2,500 worth of great products for Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and we're so excited that we're giving away $2,500 worth of prizes. If you want to do more than just shop amazing deals this Prime Day, entering for a chance to win fabulous prizes is a great place to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
blink indoor camera giveaway security cam feat
Giveaways

Win a Blink camera home security starter set and protect your turf

If you want to protect your home from burglars or keep an eye on your pets, IP cams are the way to do it. We've teamed up with Blink to give one reader a Blink indoor camera starter set totally free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
flo leak detector giveaway secure feat
Giveaways

Win a Flo detection system and catch leaks before they do damage

Your house or apartment is five times more likely to suffer water damage than it is a fire or burglary, so it makes sense to add water damage prevention measures. We're giving one lucky winner a brand-new Flo smart leak detection system.
Posted By Lucas Coll
snoofybee prime day 18 giveaway lifestyle
Giveaways

We’re giving away three SnoofyBee pads to three lucky winners

It might not be the most tech-centric item out there, but it's hard to deny the merits of the SnoofyBee three-in-one changing pad. We've got three of the most popular color combinations for three lucky winners. The SnoofyBee was born out of…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Square Off Kingdom Set
Giveaways

Win the new Square Off Kingdom Set automated smart chess board

The all-new Square Off Kingdom Set "smart" chess board takes this centuries-old game into the 21st century, letting you play against AI or compete with millions of players from all around the world -- and it even moves the pieces for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
casio pro trek wsd f20 giveaway feat
Giveaways

We’re giving away a $500 Casio Pro Trek smartwatch in a flash giveaway

If you're looking for a brand-new adventure watch and can't find a Prime Day deal that suits your fancy, you can enter to win one right here. One lucky winner will walk away with a Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20, but you can't win if you don't…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
dell xps 13 on plane
Giveaways

Need a new laptop? We’re giving away a Dell XPS 13 compact laptop PC

Compact laptops can sometimes be hit-or-miss, but Dell has hit a home run with its fantastic XPS series, and we're giving our readers a chance to score one for themselves. Enter for a chance to bring home a new Dell XPS 13 Windows 10…
Posted By Lucas Coll
v moda crossfade 2 wireless headphones giveaway codex feat
Giveaways

Listen up! You could win V-Moda’s Crossfade II Wireless Codex Edition headphones

If you've ever put a really nice pair over your ears, it's hard to go back to lesser quality. We're giving away a pair of the clear, powerful, and professional the V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless headphones to one lucky winner.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Casio G-Shock GBA800 giveaway
Giveaways

Giveaway: Enter to win a Casio G-Shock GBA800 Bluetooth watch

Casio's rugged G-Shock line has been around for a couple of decades now, and the Bluetooth-enabled G-Shock GBA800 is one of our favorite new models. We've teamed up with Casio to let a lucky reader take one home.
Posted By Lucas Coll