Master and Dynamic's MW07 take true wireless in-ear headphones to the next level

When high-end audio company Master and Dynamic first launched in New York in 2014, it quickly made a name for itself as a producer of fantastic premium headphones and speakers. While the company makes products geared towards those with a bit of money in the bank, it has always delivered where it counts: Every product we’ve tested with the hexagonal Master and Dynamic logo has offered vibrant and dynamic sound.

Given our positive history with the brand, you can imagine our excitement when the company’s first ever true wireless earbuds, the MW07, arrived for review. After a couple weeks of ears-on time, we’re absolutely smitten. Sure, we expected (and got) stunning looks, but it’s punchy, class-leading sound that we think gives those interested in the MW07 a real reason to open up their pocketbooks. At over a hundred dollars more expensive than our favorite true wireless in-ears on the market, some may be wondering: Are they really worth serious consideration if you’re not a high roller? If you put audio quality above all else — and love your wardrobe — we think they are.

Out of the box

The MW07 come in an elegant box that contains a shiny silver charging case, a USB Type-C charging cable, four sizes of ear tips, and an extra set of sports fins. There’s also a black pouch to slip the charging case inside, should you want to keep it fingerprint-free as possible between uses.

Inside the weighty metal case, you’ll find two stunning earbuds made from polished acetate and stainless steel, formed into a hole-less D shape. Master and Dynamic’s hexagonal logo is found on the outside of each earphone, and four elegant colors are available. Our review units were the staggeringly beautiful Grey Terrazzo colorway — akin to grey and brown granite — but they can also be had in black, steel blue, or tortoiseshell.

These are some of the few true wireless headphones that are legitimately stylish.

The acetate exterior of the headphones sits atop a clever black lower section with a built-in sport fin and the ear tips, and they fit remarkably comfortably right out of the case, with soft rubber keeping the hard exterior of the headphones from contacting your ears.

These are some of the few true wireless headphones that are legitimately stylish. We got numerous compliments wearing them on the street and in the office.

Features

Controls come in the form of three buttons on the top of the earphones. There’s a multifunction/play/pause button on the right earphone, and volume up and down controls on the top left, each of which is very easy to find, and doesn’t jostle the headphones around in your ears too much when pressed — something we can’t say about many competitors.

The MW07 also have sensors that determine when you’ve removed the headphones and pause your music, a nice touch, and a feature that we would like to see on more true-wireless options.

Battery life is one of the few places we really had any gripes with the MW07, as it comes in at a just three and half hours per charge, which is a full hour and a half less than what’s offered by industry leaders like Jabra and Apple. Still, the charging case offers three extra charges, for a total of 14 hours on the go, and it does offer a quick charging feature that gets the case to 50 percent of its 10.5-hour battery in just 15 minutes.

Setup

The WM07 have Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, which provides quick and painless setup and a long listening range. To connect the first time, simply enable Bluetooth on your device and remove the headphones from the charging case. Find them in your device’s drop-down menu, and pair. You’re good to go from there.

Easily the most fun-to-listen-to true wireless headphones we’ve ever tested.

Need to reconnect? Just make sure Bluetooth is switched on and then remove the buds from their case, they’ll automatically reconnect.

Performance

The punchy, vibrant sound offered by the MW07 makes them the most fun-to-listen-to true wireless headphones we’ve ever tested.

When blasting favorites from KAYTRANADA or Kendrick Lamar, they do tend to lean into punchy low-mid frequencies in the 100-300hz range, but the MW07 always seem to retain just the right amount of crisp high end to prevent them from sounding muddy. This is a rare feat in bass-heavy headphones, especially in-ears.

Such controlled top-end performance paired perfectly with our recent Neil Young kick; we’ve never had so much fun listening to Harvest on true wireless in-ears, with the bright pedal steel and Young’s iconic vibrato pushing through the mix, but still complimented by a nice warm low end.

You absolutely get what you pay for.

There isn’t a genre of music that we find the MW07 poorly suited to. From piano jazz to rollicking classic rock to club-happy hip-hop and electronic music, we routinely sat back with a smile on our face when jamming out on the go.

Where many true wireless in-ears can become fatiguing to listen to over time, we found the MW07, though weighty, always remained comfortable. The rubber earfins and soft rubber eartips always kept the headphones securely in our ears, and because the company put the vast majority of the tech inside the outer headphone shell, they didn’t look or feel as large in our ears as many competing options have.

A secure fit also means that the headphones offer great passive noise isolation, which we’ve found to be hit and miss with many true wireless in-ears. With the MW07, we were able to block out a good amount of the outside world, making their excellent sound signature that much more enjoyable.

Warranty information

Master and Dynamic protects against defects in materials or workmanship for a period of two years from the original purchase.

Our Take

The Master and Dynamic MW07 are a truly premium pair of true wireless in-ears that sound fantastic. The gorgeous looks and great sound may not be worth the extra money for some, but you absolutely get what you pay for here.

Is there a better alternative?

There are other a few true wireless options that anyone considering the MW07 should check out before pulling the trigger. The Jabra Elite Active 65t, which come in at over a hundred dollars less and feature better battery life and sweat-proofing, are our favorite on the market. Those interested in a hyper-premium set of true wireless in-ears at the same price point may want to wait to check out Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless, which come out in November. Still, if you’re after the best-looking of the bunch — and don’t want to wait — the MW07 are a great choice.

How long will it last?

Every product we’ve ever tested from Master and Dynamic was made from excellent quality materials and has had very solid build quality, and the MW07 are no exception. We expect they’ll last through many years of solid use.

Should you buy it?

That depends. If you are simply after a pair of utilitarian true wireless in-ears, we think you should save some dough and grab a pair of Jabra Elite Active 65ts. But if you are an image-conscious music lover who wants fantastic sound and true wireless convenience without having to look like one of those dolts with AirPod stems hanging out of your ears, Master and Dynamic’s MW07 are a very solid option. They won’t be for everyone, but anyone we see on the street with them will gain instant style points in our book.