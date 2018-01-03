Ditch the gym and fulfill your New Year’s resolutions at home with Aaptiv

Fitness goals were doubtless part of your New Year’s resolutions, but getting fit doesn’t have to mean going to the gym. At least, not if Aaptiv is involved. This audio fitness app provides users with unlimited access to a host of fitness classes, programs, and challenges, all curated by expert trainers. With more than 2,500 classes available on the platform, you can decide whether you want to take spinning, yoga, or a high-intensity interval training session, from just about anywhere you’d like. And best of all, Aaptiv’s entire catalog of classes are decidedly cheaper than your weekly SoulCycle addiction.

Whether you want a more regimented workout at the gym, need something to do at home, or are hoping to stay fit during a business trip, Aaptiv can be of service. Different classes require different equipment, so you can determine what sort of workout will work best for you in any environment. Thanks to a team of 15 active Aaptiv trainers, new classes are added to the app’s roster every week. Each class, the app claims, is produced in a professional recording space, and boasts state-of-the-art sound mixing technology to give the impression you’re in a class setting.

As it stands, some of the most popular of Aaptiv’s classes are running, elliptical, race training, strength training, and indoor cycling. But because you’ll have access to an unlimited number of classes through the app, you may find yourself looking into some workouts that you might have otherwise avoided. Indeed, the team notes that many of its 200,000 active paying customers have used the app for long-term fitness goals, from training for a marathon to getting into shape during maternity leave.

All classes are paired with curated playlists for a music-driven experience, complementing the auditory nature of the workouts. Most recently, Aaptiv has introduced an integration with the Apple Watch, helping users “wear” their classes. Rather than being tied to your phone at the gym, you need only to have your smart watch around. Aaptiv will set you back either $10 a month or $100 a year, and comes with unlimited, on-demand access to the entire catalog of classes.