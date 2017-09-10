New Oktoberfest sneakers from Adidas are ‘puke and beer repellent’

Why it matters to you Oktoberfest sneakers have some special features to help get you ready for the big beer festival.

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest “Volkfest,” a traditional German celebration featuring beer, wine, a carnival, more beer, folk music, pig’s knuckles, and even more beer. Did we mention beer? The annual three-week long festival will be held in Munich from September 16 to October 3, and Adidas wants you to be ready for any sloppy drunks or mishaps you may encounter.

In addition to your lederhosen and dirndl, you also need to be prepared for the occasional accidents that occur when thousands of thirsty Germans consume large quantities of Bavarian beer. To that end, the company has introduced a limited-edition version of Oktoberfest sneakers to help you prepare for the inevitable mishaps.

The Adidas München Oktoberfest is the latest addition to the footwear manufacturer’s popular München line of sneakers, with some extra enhancements to help you make it through the festival relatively unscathed. The kicks were designed specifically for the beer festival to end all beer festivals, with premium leather materials and a special DPBR coating.

DPBR, of course, stands for “Durable Puke and Beer Repellent.”

The sneakers feature embroidery that matches traditional lederhosen, an inner red-and-white checkered lining reminiscent of beerhall tablecloth and “PROST” (German for “cheers”) emblazoned on the side in gold. The speckled laces are a nice finishing touch, and the sneakers even come with a matching 43einhalb one-liter custom beer mug.

Even if you can’t make it to Germany for the traditional beer festival, there are plenty of events across the U.S. celebrating Oktoberfest. Check out this complete calendar of Oktoberfest activities all over the country to find one near you.

Adidas has a history of creating special event-themed sneakers, usually released in limited quantities to appeal to collectors. The Crazy Explosive was launched earlier this year, inspired by the bright colors and neon lights of Las Vegas. Last year, they even premiered the very first 3D-printed running shoe. The Crazy 1, first introduced in 2003 and re-launched in 2013, paid tribute to the Audi TT. Another design was the result of a collaboration with Porsche. The Run DMC Adidas Originals from 2013 were delivered in classic Run DMC style with the laces undone.

So, if you and your friends are planning to down a few beers at an Oktoberfest celebration this month and a couple of you have a few too many, never fear – Adidas has you covered. Or at least your feet, anyway.